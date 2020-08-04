|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:30 | 05.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Potassium Nitrate Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 5% Through 2020-2024 | Demand For Potassium Nitrate-based Fertilizers to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the potassium nitrate market and it is poised to grow by 643.95 k tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Demand for potassium nitrate-based fertilizers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat from alternatives to potassium nitrate-based fertilizers might hamper market growth.
End-user
Agriculture
General Industries
Pharmaceutical
Food And Beverage
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41574Potassium Nitrate Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Potassium Nitrate Market size
Potassium Nitrate Market trends
Potassium Nitrate Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing use of fungicides as one of the prime reasons driving the potassium nitrate market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist potassium nitrate market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the potassium nitrate market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the potassium nitrate market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of potassium nitrate market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user by volume placement
Agriculture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
General industries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Pharmaceutical – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Food and beverage – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Anish Chemicals
Arab Potash Co.
Arihant Bio Fertichem Pvt. Ltd.
Haifa Group.
Jiangxi Longwell Industrial Co. Ltd.
Migao Corp.
Ram Shree Chemicals
SQM SA
Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd.
Yara International ASA
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
