23:15 | 28.07.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Silicones Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% through 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Silicone Elastomers to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the silicones market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.46 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Growing demand for silicone elastomers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Product
Elastomers
Fluids
Resins
Gels And Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40523Silicones Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Silicones Market size
Silicones Market trends
Silicones Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for medical-grade silicones as one of the prime reasons driving the silicones market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist silicones market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the silicones market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the silicones market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of silicones market vendors
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market Outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by product
Elastomers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Fluids – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Resins – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Gels and others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by product
Comparison by end-user
Industrial process – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Construction – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Personal care and consumer products – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Transportation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Growing demand for medical-grade silicones
Increase in preference for bio-based products
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.
CHT Group
CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC
Dow Inc.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
KC Co. Ltd.
Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
Rogers Corp.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Siltech Corp.
Wacker Chemie AG
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
