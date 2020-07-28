23:15 | 28.07.2020

COVID-19 Impacts: Silicones Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% through 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Silicone Elastomers to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the silicones market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.46 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., CHT Group, CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., KC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Rogers Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Growing demand for silicone elastomers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Silicones Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Silicones Market is segmented as below: Product Elastomers Fluids Resins Gels And Others Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40523Silicones Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our silicones market report covers the following areas: Silicones Market size Silicones Market trends Silicones Market industry analysis This study identifies the growing demand for medical-grade silicones as one of the prime reasons driving the silicones market growth during the next few years.

Silicones Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the silicones market, including some of the vendors such as China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., CHT Group, CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., KC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Rogers Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the silicones market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformSilicones Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist silicones market growth during the next five years Estimation of the silicones market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the silicones market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of silicones market vendors

Table Of Contents :PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market Outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product Comparison by product Elastomers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Fluids – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Resins – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Gels and others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user Comparison by end-user Industrial process – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Construction – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Personal care and consumer products – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Transportation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption in electrical and electronics industry Growing demand for medical-grade silicones Increase in preference for bio-based products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. CHT Group CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC Dow Inc. DuPont de Nemours Inc. KC Co. Ltd. Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. Rogers Corp. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Siltech Corp. Wacker Chemie AG

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

