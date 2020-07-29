2:45 | 30.07.2020

COVID-19 Impacts: Single axis solar PV tracker market will Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 25% through 2020-2024|Declining Cost Of Solar Power Generation to Boost Growth|Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the single axis solar PV tracker market and it is poised to grow by 76.78 GW during 2020-2024. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 25%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005668/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Abengoa SA, Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd., Array Technologies Inc., Convert Italia SpA, First Solar Inc., IDEEMATEC Deutschland GmbH, Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd., NEXTracker Inc., Soltec Energias, Renovables SL, and SunPower Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The declining cost of solar power generation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Single axis solar PV tracker market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Single axis solar PV tracker market is segmented as below: Application Utility Distributed Generation Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our single axis solar PV tracker market report covers the following areas: Single axis solar PV tracker market size Single axis solar PV tracker market trends Single axis solar PV tracker market industry analysis This study identifies supportive government policies and regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the single axis solar PV tracker market growth during the next few years.

Single axis solar PV tracker market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the single axis solar PV tracker market, including some of the vendors such as Abengoa SA, Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd., Array Technologies Inc., Convert Italia SpA, First Solar Inc., IDEEMATEC Deutschland GmbH, Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd., NEXTracker Inc., Soltec Energias, Renovables SL, and SunPower Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the single axis solar PV tracker market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Single axis solar PV tracker market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist single axis solar PV tracker market growth during the next five years Estimation of the single axis solar PV tracker market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the single axis solar PV tracker market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of single axis solar PV tracker market vendors

Table Of Contents :Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application placement Utility – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Distributed generation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Abengoa SA Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd. Array Technologies Inc. Convert Italia SpA First Solar Inc. IDEEMATEC Deutschland GmbH Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd. NEXTracker Inc. Soltec Energias Renovables SL SunPower Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

