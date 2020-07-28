|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:30 | 29.07.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Smart Water Meter Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 11% through 2020-2024 | Rise In Global Water Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the smart water meter market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.94 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rise in global water demand has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high capital and operational costs might hamper market growth.
Technology
AMI
AMR
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Smart Water Meter Market size
Smart Water Meter Market trends
Smart Water Meter Market industry analysis
This study identifies the benefits of using smart water meters as one of the prime reasons driving the smart water meter market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart water meter market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the smart water meter market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the smart water meter market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart water meter market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Technology placement
AMI – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
AMR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Technology
Comparison by End-user placement
Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Badger Meter, Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Itron Inc.
Kamstrup AS
Landis+Gyr AG
Maddalena Spa
Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd.
SUEZ SA
Veolia Environnement SA
Xylem Inc.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
