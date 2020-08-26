|
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Battery Additives Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
The battery additives market is expected to register a CAGR of over 11% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Materials Industry is anticipated to have Mixed impact. The battery additives market will showcase Neutral impact during 2020-2024.
Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Battery Additives Market is segmented as below:
Application
Lead-acid Batteries
Lithium-ion Batteries
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
North America
Europe
MEA
South America
APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for product catalog management by e-commerce merchants, rising demand for service catalogs, and the emergence of analytics in catalog management software.
With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Materials market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing
Rising demand for service catalogs has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of battery additives market. Other market drivers include rising focus on renewable power generation and increasing government support for EVs. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include ALTANA AG, Battery Equaliser USA LLC, Borregaard ASA, Cabot Corp., Hammond Group Inc., Imerys SA, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, PENOX Group GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, and Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Lead-acid batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Lithium-ion batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ALTANA AG
Battery Equaliser USA LLC
Borregaard ASA
Cabot Corp.
Hammond Group Inc.
Imerys SA
Orion Engineered Carbons SA
PENOX Group GmbH
SGL Carbon SE
Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
