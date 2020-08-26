12:30 | 26.08.2020

The battery additives market is expected to register a CAGR of over 11% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Materials Industry is anticipated to have Mixed impact. The battery additives market will showcase Neutral impact during 2020-2024.

Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Battery Additives Market is segmented as below: Application Lead-acid Batteries Lithium-ion Batteries Others Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe MEA South America APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for product catalog management by e-commerce merchants, rising demand for service catalogs, and the emergence of analytics in catalog management software.

With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Materials market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing

Rising demand for service catalogs has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of battery additives market. Other market drivers include rising focus on renewable power generation and increasing government support for EVs. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include ALTANA AG, Battery Equaliser USA LLC, Borregaard ASA, Cabot Corp., Hammond Group Inc., Imerys SA, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, PENOX Group GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, and Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Lead-acid batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Lithium-ion batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – External factors Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors ALTANA AG Battery Equaliser USA LLC Borregaard ASA Cabot Corp. Hammond Group Inc. Imerys SA Orion Engineered Carbons SA PENOX Group GmbH SGL Carbon SE Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

