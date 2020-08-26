ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:30 | 26.08.2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Battery Additives Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

The battery additives market is expected to register a CAGR of over 11% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005045/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Request for Technavio’s market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on battery additives market. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Materials Industry is anticipated to have Mixed impact. The battery additives market will showcase Neutral impact during 2020-2024.
Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Battery Additives Market is segmented as below:

Application

Lead-acid Batteries

Lithium-ion Batteries

Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for product catalog management by e-commerce merchants, rising demand for service catalogs, and the emergence of analytics in catalog management software.
With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Materials market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing
Rising demand for service catalogs has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of battery additives market. Other market drivers include rising focus on renewable power generation and increasing government support for EVs. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of battery additives market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40339Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include ALTANA AG, Battery Equaliser USA LLC, Borregaard ASA, Cabot Corp., Hammond Group Inc., Imerys SA, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, PENOX Group GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, and Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformTable of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Application

Lead-acid batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lithium-ion batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Volume driver – External factors

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALTANA AG

Battery Equaliser USA LLC

Borregaard ASA

Cabot Corp.

Hammond Group Inc.

Imerys SA

Orion Engineered Carbons SA

PENOX Group GmbH

SGL Carbon SE

Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005045/en/

