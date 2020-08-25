|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:30 | 25.08.2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flow Lines Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
The subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Product
Umbilicals
Risers
Flowlines
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
MEA
South America
APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the rising number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects in China and few South-Eastern countries of Asia.
With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Energy market is anticipated to have an Indirect impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing
Emergence of next-generation automated drilling rigs has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market. Other market drivers include declining E&P cost of deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects and rise in new exploration policies. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Flowlines – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Umbilicals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Risers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Aker Solutions ASA
Baker Hughes Co.
Dril-Quip Inc.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Oceaneering International Inc.
Prysmian Spa
Saipem Spa
Schlumberger Ltd.
TechnipFMC Plc
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer