|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:45 | 25.09.2020
COVID-19 Recovery Analysis: Aquaculture Market | Growing Awareness about Nutrition to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the aquaculture market and it is poised to grow by $ 48.88 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Product
Freshwater Fish
Crustacean
Mollusks
Diadromous Fish
Others
Environment
Freshwater Aquaculture
Marine Water Aquaculture
Brackish Water Aquaculture
Culture
Net Pen Culture
Floating-cage Culture
Pond Culture
Rice-field Culture
Geography
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Aquaculture Market 2020-2024: Scope
Aquaculture Market Size
Aquaculture Market Trends
Aquaculture Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies an increased preference for organic aquaculture as one of the prime reasons driving the aquaculture market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist aquaculture market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the aquaculture market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the aquaculture market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquaculture market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Freshwater fish – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Crustacean – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Mollusks – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Diadromous fish – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Environment
Freshwater aquaculture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Marine water aquaculture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Brackish water aquaculture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Environment
Comparison by Culture
Net pen culture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Floating-cage culture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Pond culture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Rice field culture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Culture
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc.
Cooke Aquaculture, Inc.
Eastern Fish Co.
Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd.
Mitsubishi Corp.
Mowi ASA
NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA
Norway Royal Salmon ASA
Stolt-Nielsen Ltd.
Tassal Group Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer