COVID-19 Recovery Analysis: Copper Pipes And Tubes Market | Increasing Demand For Copper Tubes and Pipes in HVAC Segment to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global copper pipes and tubes market size and it is poised to grow by 824.56 thousand tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005779/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aurubis AG, Cerro Flow Products LLC, Daechu Industrial Co. Ltd., ELVALHALCOR Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA, FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., KME Germany GmbH & Co. KG, Kobe Steel Ltd., MetTube Sdn Bhd, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., and Mueller Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing demand for copper tubes and pipes in HVAC segment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the volatile costs of raw materials might hamper the market growth.

Copper Pipes and Tubes Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Copper Pipes and Tubes Market is segmented as below: End-user HVAC Industrial Heat Exchange Plumbing Others Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America South America MEA Copper Pipes and Tubes Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The copper pipes and tubes market report covers the following areas: Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Size Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Trends Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the growing demand for EVs and hybrid vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Copper Pipes and Tubes Market growth during the next few years.

Copper Pipes and Tubes Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist copper pipes and tubes market growth during the next five years Estimation of the copper pipes and tubes market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the copper pipes and tubes market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of copper pipes and tubes market, vendors

