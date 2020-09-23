7:45 | 23.09.2020

COVID-19 Recovery Analysis: Crop Harvesting Robots Market | Increasing Focus On Farm Mechanization to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the crop harvesting robots market and it is poised to grow by $ 81.65 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005963/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Abundant Robotics Inc., Agrobot, Cerescon BV, Dogtooth Technologies Ltd., Energid Technologies Corp., FFRobotics, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Harvest Automation, Harvest CROO Robotics, and Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing focus on farm mechanization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high maintenance cost might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. Crop Harvesting Robots Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Crop Harvesting Robots Market is segmented as below: Product Fruit And Vegetable Harvesting Robots Grain Harvesting Robots Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA Crop Harvesting Robots Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The crop harvesting robots market report covers the following areas: Crop Harvesting Robots Market Size Crop Harvesting Robots Market Trends Crop Harvesting Robots Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the growing popularity of solar-powered crop harvesting robots as one of the prime reasons driving the crop harvesting robots market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist crop harvesting robots market growth during the next five years Estimation of the crop harvesting robots market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the crop harvesting robots market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crop harvesting robots market vendors

