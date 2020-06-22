|
1:00 | 23.06.2020
COVID-19: Significant Shift in Strategy of Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Government Initiatives Supporting Sustainable Agriculture Practices to Augment Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the automatic irrigation equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Product
Automatic Irrigation Controllers
Automatic Irrigation Sensors
Automatic Irrigation Valves
Automatic Irrigation Injectors
Automatic Irrigation Flow Meters
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43920Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope
Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size
Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Trends
Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the introduction of smart assistants in controllers and flow meters as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic irrigation equipment market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic irrigation equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automatic irrigation equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automatic irrigation equipment market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic irrigation equipment market, vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Automatic irrigation controllers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Automatic irrigation sensors – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Automatic irrigation valves – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Automatic irrigation injectors – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Automatic irrigation flow meters – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by End-user
Agriculture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Badger Meter Inc.
Hunter Industries Inc
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
Lindsay Corp.
Morrill Industries Inc.
Nelson Irrigation Corp.
Netafim Ltd.
Orbit Irrigation Products LLC
Rain Bird Corp.
The Toro Co.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
