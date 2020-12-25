|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 25.12.2020
CPC Corporation, Taiwan Succeeds in Global Expansion of Petroleum Exploration and Production Projects
At the end of 2020, a tanker carrying the first cargo of crude oil produced from the Chadian Oryx Concession operated by CPC Corporation, Taiwan (CPC) arrived in Taiwan, demonstrating CPC’s expertise and capabilities in managing the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves overseas. With this milestone achievement, CPC is announcing its vision to explore and produce oil and gas globally.
Guided by Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, CPC is also seeking opportunities for oil and gas joint venture projects in Southeast Asian countries, and is studying and assessing whether Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and other countries have suitable oil and gas potential areas for further foreign investment. On the other hand, it is also actively considering acquiring U.S. shale assets through joint ventures or mergers and acquisitions.
Established 74 years ago, CPC is listed as one of the 500 largest companies in the world by Fortune magazine. It is an integrated energy group covering the upper, middle, and downstream petroleum sectors business.
