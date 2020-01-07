16:00 | 07.01.2020

Crane Co. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Teleconference and 2020 Annual Investor Conference

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) announces the following schedule and teleconference

information for its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release and 2020 Annual

Investor Conference:

Earnings Release: January 27, 2020 after close of market by

public distribution and the Crane Co. website at www.craneco.com.

Teleconference: January 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted

by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Senior Vice

President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via

the Company’s website www.craneco.com.

An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the

Company’s website. Web replay will be available on the Company’s

website shortly after completion of the live call.

Investor Conference: Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 8:30 AM

(Eastern) in New York City. Presentations will be available via live

