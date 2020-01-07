|
16:00 | 07.01.2020
Crane Co. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Teleconference and 2020 Annual Investor Conference
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) announces the following schedule and teleconference
information for its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release and 2020 Annual
Investor Conference:
Earnings Release: January 27, 2020 after close of market by
public distribution and the Crane Co. website at www.craneco.com.
Teleconference: January 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted
by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Senior Vice
President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via
the Company’s website www.craneco.com.
An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the
Company’s website. Web replay will be available on the Company’s
website shortly after completion of the live call.
Investor Conference: Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 8:30 AM
(Eastern) in New York City. Presentations will be available via live
webcast.
Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial
products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to
customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment
solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense
markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer
related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid
Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics
and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 12,000 employees
in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co.
is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more
information, visit www.craneco.com.
