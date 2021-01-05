|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:00 | 05.01.2021
Crane Co. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) announces the following schedule and teleconference information for its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release:
Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.
