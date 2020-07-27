ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:00 | 27.07.2020
Crane Co.  Declares Third Quarter Dividend

Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on September 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2020.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005738/en/

