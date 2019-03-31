|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:01 | 27.04.2020
Crane Co. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Update on COVID-19 Impact
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR), a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, reported first quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.05, compared to $1.36 in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding Special Items, first quarter 2020 EPS was $1.15, compared to $1.45 in the first quarter of 2019. We estimate that COVID-19 related factors reduced both GAAP and adjusted EPS in the first quarter by approximately $0.15-$0.20. (Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.)
First quarter 2020 sales were $798 million, a decline of 4% compared to the first quarter of 2019. The sales decline was comprised of an $80 million, or 10%, decline in core sales and $7 million, or 1%, of unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a $54 million, or 7%, benefit from acquisitions. We believe that the core sales decline was largely attributable to COVID-19 related factors. Including $2.5 million of acquisition-related deferred revenue, sales in the first quarter of 2020 were $800 million, and the acquisition benefit was $56 million. (Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.)
First quarter 2020 operating profit was $89 million, compared to $114 million in the first quarter of 2019. Operating profit margin was 11.1%, compared to 13.7% last year. Excluding Special Items, first quarter 2020 operating profit was $96 million, compared to $120 million last year. Excluding Special Items, operating profit margin was 12.0%, compared to 14.4% last year. (Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.)
Max Mitchell, Crane Co. President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “Our businesses all executed extremely well in the quarter despite the impacts of COVID-19 on demand, and on our supply chain and operations. In this difficult period, I have been incredibly proud of Crane’s 12,000 global associates who have responded quickly and effectively to the challenges posed by this pandemic. Crane Co. is fortunate to have a deep and experienced leadership team that has managed through multiple downturns in the past, as well as a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity, and a diverse portfolio of strong and durable businesses. I am highly confident in the strength and resilience of Crane’s portfolio, and in our long-term outlook.”
The Company’s cash position was $303 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $394 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt was $1,221 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $991 million at December 31, 2019. Neither cash nor debt balances reflect the $343 million 364-day term loan which closed on April 16, 2020.
Rich Maue, Crane Co. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added: “Crane Co. is in a solid financial position, with a strong balance sheet and substantial liquidity. We recently further enhanced our liquidity position with a $343 million term loan. As of April 16, 2020, we have liquidity of approximately $811 million, comprised of $549 million in cash, and $262 million available under our revolving credit facility. We expect that we will reduce leverage naturally over the course of 2020.”
First Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
257
$
274
$
(17
)
(6
%)
Operating Profit
$
28
$
34
$
(6
)
(18
%)
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
$
31
$
36
$
(5
)
(14
%)
Profit Margin
10.9
%
12.5
%
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
12.2
%
13.3
%
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
Sales of $257 million decreased $17 million, or 6%, driven by a $23 million, or 9%, decline in core sales and a $3 million, or $1%, impact from unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a $9 million, or 3%, benefit from an acquisition. Operating profit margin declined to 10.9%, compared to 12.5% last year, primarily reflecting lower volumes and higher acquisition-related and integration charges related to the January 2020 I&S acquisition, partially offset by productivity and repositioning benefits. Excluding Special Items, operating margin declined to 12.2%, compared to 13.3% last year. Fluid Handling order backlog was $293 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $267 million at December 31, 2019, and compared to $285 million at March 31, 2019.
First Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
297
$
304
$
(6
)
(2
%)
Sales, including acquisition-related deferred revenue*
$
300
$
304
$
(4
)
(1
%)
Operating Profit
$
26
$
43
$
(17
)
(39
%)
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
$
31
$
47
$
(16
)
(34
%)
Profit Margin
8.9
%
14.2
%
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
10.3
%
15.4
%
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
Sales of $297 million decreased $6 million, or 2%, driven by a $47 million, or 15%, decline in core sales and a $4 million, or 1%, impact from unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a $44 million, or 15%, benefit from an acquisition. Including $2.5 million of acquisition-related deferred revenue, sales in the first quarter of 2020 were $300 million. Operating profit margin declined to 8.9%, from 14.2% last year, primarily reflecting lower core volumes, unfavorable mix, and higher acquisition-related and integration charges related to the Cummins Allison acquisition, partially offset by productivity and repositioning benefits. Excluding Special Items, operating profit margin declined to 10.3%, from 15.4% last year.
First Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
193
$
195
$
(2
)
(1
%)
Operating Profit
$
44
$
45
$
(1
)
(2
%)
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
$
44
$
45
$
(2
)
(4
%)
Profit Margin
22.7
%
23.0
%
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
22.7
%
23.3
%
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
Sales of $193 million decreased $2 million, or 1%, driven by lower core sales. Operating profit margin declined to 22.7%, from 23.0% last year, primarily reflecting lower core volumes, partially offset by strong productivity. Excluding Special Items, operating profit margin declined to 22.7%, from 23.3% last year. Aerospace & Electronics’ order backlog was $548 million at March 31, 2020, compared to a record $567 million at December 31, 2019, and compared to $487 million at March 31, 2019.
First Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
51
$
60
$
(9
)
(15
%)
Operating Profit
$
7
$
9
$
(3
)
(27
%)
Profit Margin
13.6
%
15.8
%
Sales decreased $9 million, or 15%, driven primarily by lower sales to Recreational Vehicle customers. Operating margin declined to 13.6%, from 15.8% last year, primarily reflecting lower volumes.
The company’s current and best estimate of full-year 2020 GAAP EPS is $2.35-$3.60, and excluding Special Items, EPS of $3.00-$4.25. Sales are now expected to be $2.8-$3.0 billion, reflecting a core sales decline of approximately 17% to 22%. Full-year 2020 free cash flow (cash provided by operating activities less capital spending) is expected to be in a range of $200-$250 million. (Please see the attached non-GAAP Financial Measures tables.)
Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 12,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Fluid Handling
$
256.7
$
273.7
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
297.4
303.8
Aerospace & Electronics
192.9
194.6
Engineered Materials
50.9
59.6
$
797.9
$
831.7
Fluid Handling
$
28.0
$
34.1
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
26.4
43.2
Aerospace & Electronics
43.8
44.8
Engineered Materials
6.9
9.4
Corporate
(16.5
)
(17.8
)
88.6
113.7
Interest income
0.4
0.6
Interest expense
(12.5
)
(11.9
)
Miscellaneous, net
3.8
2.0
Income before income taxes
80.3
104.4
Provision for income taxes
17.5
21.9
Net income before allocation to noncontrolling interests
62.8
82.5
Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries’ earnings
—
0.1
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
62.8
$
82.4
Earnings per diluted share
$
1.05
$
1.36
Average diluted shares outstanding
59.6
60.7
Average basic shares outstanding
58.8
59.8
Cost of sales
$
513.3
$
528.0
Selling, general & administrative
196.0
190.0
Acquisition-related and integration charges 1
5.2
1.1
Repositioning related charges, net of gain on property sale 1
0.1
5.3
Depreciation and amortization 1
29.9
27.7
Stock-based compensation expense 1
5.8
5.5
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
302.8
$
393.9
Accounts receivable, net
543.5
555.1
Current insurance receivable – asbestos
14.1
14.1
Inventories, net
489.5
457.3
Other current assets
96.3
79.5
Total current assets
1,446.2
1,499.9
Property, plant and equipment, net
607.1
616.3
Long-term insurance receivable – asbestos
80.1
83.6
Other assets
766.0
751.5
Goodwill
1,565.2
1,472.4
$
4,464.6
$
4,423.7
Current liabilities
Short-term Borrowings
$
378.7
$
149.4
Accounts payable
250.2
311.1
Current asbestos liability
65.0
65.0
Accrued liabilities
350.2
378.2
Income taxes
13.5
13.0
Total current liabilities
1,057.6
916.7
Long-term debt
842.2
842.0
Long-term deferred tax liability
53.3
55.8
Long-term asbestos liability
631.3
646.6
Other liabilities
472.7
486.3
Total equity
1,407.5
1,476.3
$
4,464.6
$
4,423.7
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
62.8
$
82.4
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries’ earnings
—
0.1
Net income before allocations to noncontrolling interests
62.8
82.5
Loss on deconsolidation of joint venture
—
1.2
Depreciation and amortization
29.9
27.7
Stock-based compensation expense
5.8
5.5
Defined benefit plans and postretirement credit
(1.8
)
(2.0
)
Deferred income taxes
6.1
5.4
Cash used for operating working capital
(123.7
)
(203.4
)
Defined benefit plans and postretirement contributions
(1.5
)
(4.3
)
Environmental payments, net of reimbursements
(2.7
)
(1.6
)
Other
1.3
(1.7
)
Subtotal
(23.8
)
(90.7
)
Asbestos related payments, net of insurance recoveries
(11.7
)
(9.7
)
(35.5
)
(100.4
)
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(172.0
)
—
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets
2.4
—
Capital expenditures
(7.8
)
(19.8
)
Impact of deconsolidation of joint venture
—
(0.2
)
(177.4
)
(20.0
)
Dividends paid
(25.5
)
(23.4
)
Reacquisition of shares on open market
(70.0
)
—
Stock options exercised, net of shares reacquired
0.1
(0.4
)
Repayment of long-term debt
—
(1.4
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
3.0
Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper with maturities greater than 90 days
170.0
55.5
Net proceeds from issuance of commercial paper with maturities of 90 days or less
14.5
—
Net borrowings under revolving credit facility
45.2
—
134.3
33.3
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
(12.5
)
0.5
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(91.1
)
(86.6
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
393.9
343.4
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
302.8
$
256.8
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Fluid Handling
$
293.4
267.0
$
272.1
$
274.9
$
284.8
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
326.3
286.8
322.2
Aerospace & Electronics
547.5
567.4
564.3
502.8
487.1
Engineered Materials
10.8
9.4
10.1
11.5
12.3
$
1,178.0
$
1,155.2
$
1,138.3
$
1,076.0
$
1,106.4
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Percent Change
Net sales – GAAP
$
797.9
$
831.7
(4.1
)%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue 1
2.5
–
Net sales before special items
$
800.4
$
831.7
(3.8
)%
Operating profit – GAAP
88.6
113.7
(22.1
)%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue 1
2.5
–
Acquisition-related and integration charges
5.2
1.1
Repositioning related charges, net of gain on property sale
0.1
5.3
Operating profit before special items
$
96.4
$
120.1
(19.7
)%
Net income attributable to common shareholders – GAAP
$
62.8
$
82.4
(23.8
)%
(22.8
)%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue – net of tax 1
1.9
–
Acquisition-related and integration charges – net of tax
3.9
0.9
Repositioning related charges, net of gain on property sale – net of tax
0.2
4.2
$
0.00
$
0.07
Deconsolidation of joint venture – net of tax
–
0.8
Net income attributable to common shareholders before special items
$
68.8
$
88.3
(22.1
)%
(20.7
)%
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Provision for income taxes – GAAP
$
17.5
$
21.9
Tax effect of acquisition-related deferred revenue 1
0.6
–
Tax effect of acquisition-related and integration charges
1.3
0.2
Tax effect of repositioning related charges
(0.1
)
1.1
Tax effect of deconsolidation of joint venture
–
0.4
Provision for income taxes before special items
$
19.3
$
23.6
Fluid Handling
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
Aerospace & Electronics
Engineered Materials
Corporate
Total Company
Net sales – GAAP
$
256.7
$
297.4
$
192.9
$
50.9
$
–
$
797.9
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
–
2.5
–
–
–
2.5
Net sales before special items
$
256.7
$
299.9
$
192.9
$
50.9
$
–
$
800.4
Operating profit (loss) – GAAP
28.0
26.4
43.8
6.9
(16.5
)
88.6
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
–
2.5
–
–
–
2.5
Acquisition-related and integration charges
1.9
3.2
–
–
0.1
5.2
Repositioning related charges, net of gain on property sale
1.3
(1.2
)
–
–
–
0.1
Operating profit (loss) before special items
$
31.2
$
30.9
$
43.8
$
6.9
$
(16.4
)
$
96.4
Fluid Handling
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
Aerospace & Electronics
Engineered Materials
Corporate
Total Company
Net sales
$
273.7
$
303.8
$
194.6
$
59.6
$
–
$
831.7
Operating profit (loss) – GAAP
34.1
43.2
44.8
9.4
(17.8
)
113.7
Acquisition-related and integration charges
–
1.1
–
–
–
1.1
Repositioning related charges, net of gain on property sale
2.2
2.6
0.6
–
–
5.3
Operating profit (loss) before special items
$
36.3
$
46.9
$
45.4
$
9.4
$
(17.8
)
$
120.1
Low
High
Sales – GAAP basis
$
2,740
$
2,940
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
10
10
Sales – non-GAAP basis
$
2,750
$
2,950
Low
High
Earnings per share – GAAP basis
$
2.35
$
3.60
Repositioning costs
0.10
0.10
M&A related, net
0.35
0.35
COVID-19 related repositioning and other
0.20
0.20
Earnings per Share – non-GAAP basis
$
3.00
$
4.25
2020
2019
Low
High
Cash provided by operating activities before asbestos-related payments
$
(23.8
)
$
(90.7
)
$
295.0
$
345.0
Asbestos-related payments, net of insurance recoveries
(11.7
)
(9.7
)
(50.0
)
(50.0
)
Cash provided by operating activities
(35.5
)
(100.4
)
245.0
295.0
Less: Capital expenditures
(7.8
)
(19.8
)
(45.0
)
(45.0
)
Free cash flow
$
(43.3
)
$
(120.2
)
$
200.0
$
250.0
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods, providing investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance.
In addition, Free Cash Flow provides supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing the Company’s ability to generate liquidity from its operating activities. The measure of Free Cash Flow does not take into consideration certain other non-discretionary cash requirements such as, for example, mandatory principal payments on the Company’s long-term debt. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer