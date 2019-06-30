|
Crane Co. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR), a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, reported second quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.25, compared to $1.50 in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding Special Items, second quarter 2020 EPS was $0.64, compared to $1.58 in the second quarter of 2019. (Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.)
Second quarter 2020 sales were $678 million, a decline of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The sales decline was comprised of a $203 million, or 24%, decline in core sales and $8 million, or 1%, of unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a $47 million, or 6%, benefit from acquisitions. We believe that the core sales decline was attributable to COVID-19 related macroeconomic factors.
Second quarter 2020 operating profit was $31 million compared to $123 million in the second quarter of 2019. Operating profit margin was 4.5% compared to 14.6% in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding Special Items, second quarter 2020 operating profit was $61 million compared to $132 million in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding Special Items, operating profit margin was 8.9% compared to 15.6% in the second quarter of 2019. (Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.)
Max Mitchell, Crane Co. President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “While uncertainty was, and is, extremely high, we did our best to provide meaningful guidance when we released last quarter’s results. Our teams executed extremely well in a challenging environment, and second quarter results modestly exceeded our expectations largely due to certain timing related items. We have narrowed our guidance range to reflect that we are now more than halfway through the year, and incorporating our best thinking on the impact of pandemic-related government mandated openings and closings, business restrictions, and demand challenges. I remain highly confident in the strength and resilience of Crane’s portfolio and in our long-term outlook as end markets continue to recover.”
The Company’s cash position was $592 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $394 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt was $1,428 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $991 million at December 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, liquidity of approximately $900 million was comprised of $592 million in cash and $308 million available under our revolving credit facility.
Second Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
239
$
291
$
(51
)
(18
%)
Operating Profit
$
20
$
37
$
(17
)
(46
%)
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
$
27
$
40
$
(13
)
(33
%)
Profit Margin
8.4
%
12.8
%
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
11.2
%
13.7
%
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
Sales of $239 million decreased $51 million, or 18%, driven by a $62 million, or 21%, decline in core sales and a $5 million, or 2%, impact from unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a $15 million, or 5%, benefit from an acquisition. Operating profit margin declined to 8.4%, compared to 12.8% last year, primarily reflecting lower volumes, partially offset by productivity. Excluding Special Items, operating margin declined to 11.2%, compared to 13.7% last year. Fluid Handling order backlog was $299 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $267 million at December 31, 2019, and compared to $275 million at June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
248
$
291
$
(43
)
(15
%)
Sales, including acquisition-related deferred revenue*
$
250
$
291
$
(41
)
(14
%)
Operating Profit
$
2
$
47
$
(45
)
(96
%)
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
$
20
$
49
$
(29
)
(59
%)
Profit Margin
0.8
%
16.0
%
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
8.1
%
16.9
%
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
Sales of $248 million decreased $43 million, or 15%, driven by a $72 million, or 25%, decline in core sales and a $3 million, or 1%, impact from unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a $32 million, or 11%, benefit from an acquisition. Including $2.6 million of acquisition-related deferred revenue, sales in the second quarter of 2020 were $250 million. Operating profit margin declined to 0.8%, from 16.0% last year, primarily reflecting lower core volumes, and to a lesser extent unfavorable mix, partially offset by strong productivity. Excluding Special Items, operating profit margin declined to 8.1%, from 16.9% last year.
Second Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
157
$
205
$
(47
)
(23
%)
Operating Profit
$
20
$
49
$
(30
)
(61
%)
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
$
24
$
51
$
(27
)
(53
%)
Profit Margin
12.4
%
24.2
%
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
15.4
%
25.0
%
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
Sales of $157 million decreased $47 million, or 23%, driven by lower core sales. Operating profit margin declined to 12.4%, from 24.2% last year, primarily reflecting lower core volumes, partially offset by strong productivity. Excluding Special Items, operating profit margin declined to 15.4%, from 25.0% last year. Aerospace & Electronics’ order backlog was $506 million at June 30, 2020, compared to a record $567 million at December 31, 2019, and compared to $503 million at June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
34
$
56
$
(22
)
(40
%)
Operating Profit
$
2
$
8
$
(6
)
(76
%)
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
$
2
$
8
$
(5
)
(68
%)
Profit Margin
5.4
%
13.5
%
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
7.1
%
13.5
%
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
Sales decreased $22 million, or 40%, driven primarily by lower sales to Recreational Vehicle customers. Operating margin declined to 5.4%, from 13.5% last year, primarily reflecting lower volumes. Excluding Special Items, operating profit margin declined to 7.1%, from 13.5% last year.
We note that uncertainty regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand and operations continues to pose unique and substantial challenges for normal forecasting methodologies, making it difficult to accurately project future financial results.
Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
239.3
$
290.6
$
495.9
$
564.3
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
247.6
291.0
544.9
594.8
Aerospace & Electronics
157.4
204.5
350.3
399.1
Engineered Materials
33.6
55.5
84.6
115.1
$
677.9
$
841.6
$
1,475.7
$
1,673.3
$
20.2
$
37.3
$
48.2
$
71.4
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
2.0
46.5
28.4
89.7
Aerospace & Electronics
19.5
49.4
63.3
94.2
Engineered Materials
1.8
7.5
8.7
16.9
Corporate
(13.0
)
(17.9
)
(29.5
)
(35.7
)
30.5
122.8
119.1
236.5
0.3
0.7
0.7
1.3
Interest expense
(14.4
)
(11.4
)
(26.9
)
(23.3
)
Miscellaneous, net
2.5
6.4
6.3
8.4
Income before income taxes
18.9
118.5
99.2
222.9
Provision for income taxes
4.1
27.5
21.6
49.4
Net income before allocation to noncontrolling interests
14.8
91.0
77.6
173.5
—
—
—
0.1
$
14.8
$
91.0
$
77.6
$
173.4
$
0.25
$
1.50
$
1.31
$
2.85
58.5
60.8
59.1
60.8
58.0
59.9
58.5
59.8
$
452.1
$
535.0
$
965.3
$
1,063.0
Selling, general & administrative
195.3
183.8
391.3
373.8
Acquisition-related and integration charges 1
2.3
2.4
7.5
3.5
Repositioning related charges, net 1, 2
25.1
6.4
25.2
11.7
Depreciation and amortization 1
33.0
28.6
62.9
56.3
Stock-based compensation expense 1
4.7
5.7
10.5
11.2
June 30,
December 31,
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
592.1
$
393.9
Accounts receivable, net
444.8
555.1
Current insurance receivable – asbestos
14.1
14.1
Inventories, net
475.1
457.3
Other current assets
103.2
79.5
Total current assets
1,629.3
1,499.9
Property, plant and equipment, net
597.9
616.3
Long-term insurance receivable – asbestos
77.4
83.6
Other assets
747.9
751.5
Goodwill
1,577.8
1,472.4
$
4,630.3
$
4,423.7
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
585.3
$
149.4
Accounts payable
226.4
311.1
Current asbestos liability
65.0
65.0
Accrued liabilities
339.6
378.2
Income taxes
10.9
13.0
Total current liabilities
1,227.2
916.7
Long-term debt
842.5
842.0
Long-term deferred tax liability
51.1
55.8
Long-term asbestos liability
621.2
646.6
Other liabilities
464.7
486.3
Total equity
1,423.6
1,476.3
$
4,630.3
$
4,423.7
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
14.8
$
91.0
$
77.6
$
173.4
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries’ earnings
—
—
—
0.1
Net income before allocations to noncontrolling interests
14.8
91.0
77.6
173.5
Loss on deconsolidation of joint venture
—
—
—
1.2
Unrealized gain on marketable securities
—
(3.1
)
—
(3.1
)
Depreciation and amortization
33.0
28.6
62.9
56.3
Stock-based compensation expense
4.7
5.7
10.5
11.2
Defined benefit plans and postretirement credit
(0.9
)
(2.0
)
(2.7
)
(4.0
)
Deferred income taxes
1.4
5.4
7.5
10.8
Cash provided by (used for) operating working capital
69.6
32.0
(54.1
)
(171.4
)
Defined benefit plans and postretirement contributions
(0.8
)
(0.8
)
(2.3
)
(5.1
)
Environmental payments, net of reimbursements
(1.0
)
(2.4
)
(3.7
)
(4.0
)
Other
(1.2
)
6.7
0.1
5.0
Subtotal
119.6
161.1
95.8
70.4
Asbestos related payments, net of insurance recoveries
(7.5
)
(8.2
)
(19.2
)
(17.9
)
112.1
152.9
76.6
52.5
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(0.3
)
—
(172.3
)
—
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets
0.3
0.9
2.7
0.9
Capital expenditures
(5.7
)
(16.3
)
(13.5
)
(36.1
)
Impact of deconsolidation of joint venture
—
—
—
(0.2
)
Purchase of marketable securities
—
(8.8
)
—
(8.8
)
(5.7
)
(24.2
)
(183.1
)
(44.2
)
Dividends paid
(24.9
)
(23.3
)
(50.4
)
(46.7
)
Reacquisition of shares on open market
—
—
(70.0
)
—
Stock options exercised, net of shares reacquired
0.5
1.6
0.6
1.2
Debt issuance costs
(1.2
)
—
(1.2
)
—
Repayment of long-term debt
—
(1.4
)
—
(2.8
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
—
—
3.0
Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper with maturities greater than 90 days
81.3
—
251.3
—
Repayments of commercial paper with maturities greater than 90 days
(96.5
)
—
(96.5
)
—
Net repayments from issuance of commercial paper with maturities of 90 days or less
(77.3
)
(55.5
)
(62.8
)
—
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
32.0
—
77.2
—
Repayments from revolving credit facility
(77.2
)
—
(77.2
)
—
Proceeds from term loan
343.9
—
343.9
—
180.6
(78.6
)
314.9
(45.3
)
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
2.3
0.1
(10.2
)
0.6
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
289.3
50.2
198.2
(36.4
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
302.8
256.8
393.9
343.4
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
592.1
$
307.0
$
592.1
$
307.0
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Fluid Handling
$
298.6
293.4
267.0
$
272.1
$
274.9
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
285.5
286.8
Aerospace & Electronics
505.7
547.5
567.4
564.3
502.8
Engineered Materials
10.1
10.8
9.4
10.1
11.5
$
1,099.9
$
1,178.0
$
1,155.2
$
1,138.3
$
1,076.0
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Percent Change
2020
2019
2020
2019
Three
Six
Net sales – GAAP
$677.9
$841.6
$1,475.7
$1,673.3
(19.5
)%
(11.8
)%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue 1
2.6
—
5.1
—
Net sales before special items
$680.5
$841.6
$1,480.8
$1,673.3
(19.1
)%
(11.5
)%
Operating profit – GAAP
30.5
122.8
119.1
236.5
(75.2
)%
(49.6
)%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue 1
2.6
—
5.1
—
Acquisition-related and integration charges
2.3
2.4
7.5
3.5
Repositioning related charges, net 2
25.1
6.4
25.2
11.7
Operating profit before special items
$60.5
$131.6
$156.9
$251.7
(54.0
)%
(37.7
)%
Net income attributable to common shareholders – GAAP
$14.8
$91.0
$77.6
$173.4
(83.7
)%
(55.2
)%
(83.1
)%
(54.0
)%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue – net of tax 1
1.9
—
3.7
—
Acquisition-related and integration charges – net of tax
1.8
1.6
5.7
2.5
Repositioning related charges, net – net of tax 2
18.8
6.1
19.0
10.3
Unrealized gain on marketable securities – net of tax
—
(2.5
)
—
(2.5
)
Deconsolidation of joint venture – net of tax
—
—
—
0.8
Net income attributable to common shareholders before special items
37.3
96.2
106.0
184.5
(61.2
)%
(42.5
)%
(59.7
)%
(41.0
)%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Provision for income taxes – GAAP
$4.1
$27.5
$21.6
$49.4
Tax effect of acquisition-related deferred revenue 1
0.7
—
1.3
—
Tax effect of acquisition-related and integration charges
0.5
0.8
1.8
1.0
Tax effect of repositioning related charges2
6.3
0.3
6.2
1.4
Tax effect of unrealized loss on marketable securities
—
(0.7
)
—
(0.7
)
Tax effect of deconsolidation of joint venture
—
—
—
0.4
Provision for income taxes before special items
$11.6
$27.9
$30.9
$51.5
Fluid
Payment &
Aerospace &
Engineered
Corporate
Total
Net sales – GAAP
$239.3
$247.6
$157.4
$33.6
$—
$677.9
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
—
2.6
—
—
—
2.6
Net sales before special items
$239.3
$250.2
$157.4
$33.6
$—
$680.5
Operating profit (loss) – GAAP
20.2
2.0
19.5
1.8
(13.0
)
30.5
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
—
2.6
—
—
—
2.6
Acquisition-related and integration charges
1.3
1.0
—
—
—
2.3
Repositioning related charges, net2
5.2
14.6
4.7
0.6
—
25.1
Operating profit (loss) before special items
$26.7
$20.2
$24.2
$2.4
$(13.0
)
$60.5
Fluid
Payment &
Aerospace &
Engineered
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$290.6
$291.0
$204.5
$55.5
$—
$841.6
Operating profit (loss) – GAAP
37.3
46.5
49.4
7.5
(17.9
)
122.8
Acquisition-related and integration charges
—
0.4
—
—
2.0
2.4
Repositioning related charges, net
2.5
2.2
1.7
—
—
6.4
Operating profit (loss) before special items
$39.8
$49.1
$51.1
$7.5
$(15.9)
$131.6
Fluid
Payment &
Aerospace &
Engineered
Corporate
Total
Net sales – GAAP
$495.9
$544.9
$350.3
$84.6
$—
$1,475.7
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
—
5.1
—
—
—
5.1
Net sales before special items
$495.9
$550.0
$350.3
$84.6
$—
$1,480.8
Operating profit (loss) – GAAP
48.2
28.4
63.3
8.7
(29.5
)
119.1
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
—
5.1
—
—
—
5.1
Acquisition-related and integration charges
3.2
4.1
—
—
0.2
7.5
Repositioning related charges, net2
6.6
13.3
4.7
0.6
—
25.2
Operating profit (loss) before special items
$58.0
$51.0
$68.0
$9.3
$(29.3
)
$156.9
Fluid
Payment &
Aerospace &
Engineered
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$564.3
$594.8
$399.1
$115.1
$—
$1,673.3
Operating profit (loss) – GAAP
71.4
89.7
94.2
16.9
(35.7)
236.5
Acquisition-related and integration charges
—
1.5
—
—
2.0
3.5
Repositioning related charges, net
4.7
4.8
2.2
—
—
11.7
Operating profit (loss) before special items
$76.1
$96.0
$96.4
$16.9
$(33.7)
$251.7
Low
High
Sales – GAAP basis
$
2,790
$
2,915
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
10
10
Sales – non-GAAP basis
$
2,800
$
2,925
Low
High
Low
High
Earnings per share – GAAP basis
$
2.65
$
3.45
$
0.62
$
0.77
Repositioning and other 2
0.40
0.40
0.03
0.03
M&A related 3
0.25
0.25
0.05
0.05
Earnings per Share – non-GAAP basis
$
3.30
$
4.10
$
0.70
$
0.85
2020
2019
2020
2019
Low
High
Cash provided by operating activities before asbestos-related payments
$
119.6
$
161.1
$
95.8
$
70.4
$
295.0
$
345.0
Asbestos-related payments, net of insurance recoveries
(7.5
)
(8.2
)
(19.2
)
(17.9
)
(50.0
)
(50.0
)
Cash provided by operating activities
112.1
152.9
76.6
52.5
245.0
295.0
Less: Capital expenditures
(5.7
)
(16.3
)
(13.5
)
(36.1
)
(45.0
)
(45.0
)
Free cash flow
$
106.4
$
136.6
$
63.1
$
16.4
$
200.0
$
250.0
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods, providing investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance.
In addition, Free Cash Flow provides supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing the Company’s ability to generate liquidity from its operating activities. The measure of Free Cash Flow does not take into consideration certain other non-discretionary cash requirements such as, for example, mandatory principal payments on the Company’s long-term debt. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
