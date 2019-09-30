|
|
22:01 | 26.10.2020
Crane Co. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR), a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, reported third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.97, compared to $1.19 in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding Special Items, third quarter 2020 EPS was $1.05, compared to $1.40 in the third quarter of 2019. (Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.)
Third quarter 2020 sales were $735 million, a decline of 5% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The sales decline was comprised of a $104 million, or 13%, decline in core sales, partially offset by a $57 million, or 7%, benefit from acquisitions and $10 million, or 1%, of favorable foreign exchange. The core sales decline was attributable to COVID-19 related macroeconomic factors.
Third quarter 2020 operating profit was $85 million compared to $109 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operating profit margin was 11.6% compared to 14.2% in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding Special Items, third quarter 2020 operating profit was $92 million compared to $114 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding Special Items, operating profit margin was 12.4% compared to 14.8% in the third quarter of 2019. (Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.)
Max Mitchell, Crane Co. President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “While uncertainty remains elevated, the year has progressed largely as we expected when we reset guidance in April. Our teams continue to execute extremely well in this challenging environment, and we are pleased with our third quarter results which were solid in light of current market conditions. We have further narrowed our guidance range to reflect that we now have only a few months left of the year, and we raised the midpoint of our guidance primarily to reflect operational outperformance year-to-date compared to our expectations, as well as some recent incremental strength at Crane Currency and Engineered Materials. I continue to remain highly confident in the strength and resilience of Crane’s portfolio and in our long-term outlook as end markets continue to recover.”
Cash provided from operating activities in the first nine months of 2020 was $208 million compared to $171 million in the first nine months of 2019. Capital expenditures in the first nine months of 2020 were $21 million compared to $51 million in the first nine months of 2019. Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2020 was $188 million compared to $120 million in the first nine months of 2019.
The Company held $605 million in cash and short-term investments at September 30, 2020, compared to $394 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt was $1,324 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $991 million at December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, liquidity of approximately $1,018 million was comprised of $605 million in cash and short-term investments, and $413 million available under our revolving credit facility.
Third Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
252
$
276
$
(24
)
(9
%)
Operating Profit
$
26
$
35
$
(10
)
(27
%)
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
$
29
$
38
$
(9
)
(24
%)
Profit Margin
10.3
%
12.8
%
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
11.4
%
13.8
%
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
Sales of $252 million decreased $24 million, or 9%, driven by a $42 million, or 15%, decline in core sales, partially offset by a $15 million, or 5%, benefit from an acquisition and $4 million, or 1%, of favorable foreign exchange. Operating profit margin declined to 10.3%, compared to 12.8% last year, primarily reflecting lower volumes, partially offset by productivity and cost reduction measures. Excluding Special Items, operating profit margin declined to 11.4%, compared to 13.8% last year. Fluid Handling order backlog was $305 million at September 30, 2020 which includes $11 million related to the January 2020 I&S acquisition, compared to $267 million at December 31, 2019, and compared to $272 million at September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
277
$
249
$
28
11
%
Sales, including acquisition-related deferred revenue*
$
280
$
249
$
31
12
%
Operating Profit
$
41
$
35
$
5
15
%
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
$
44
$
36
$
8
23
%
Profit Margin
14.6
%
14.1
%
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
15.8
%
14.5
%
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
Sales of $277 million increased $28 million, or 11%, driven by a $42 million, or 17%, benefit from an acquisition, and $6 million, or 2%, of favorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a $19 million, or 8%, decline in core sales. Including $2.6 million of acquisition-related deferred revenue, sales in the third quarter of 2020 were $280 million. Operating profit margin increased to 14.6%, from 14.1% last year as productivity and benefits from cost saving measures more than offset the impact of lower volumes. Excluding Special Items, operating profit margin increased to 15.8%, from 14.5% last year.
Third Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
157
$
197
$
(40
)
(20
%)
Operating Profit
$
25
$
47
$
(23
)
(48
%)
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
$
25
$
48
$
(24
)
(49
%)
Profit Margin
15.6
%
23.9
%
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
15.6
%
24.4
%
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
Sales of $157 million decreased $40 million, or 20%, driven by lower core sales. Operating profit margin declined to 15.6%, from 23.9% last year, primarily reflecting lower core volumes, partially offset by strong productivity and the benefit of cost reduction measures. Excluding Special Items, operating profit margin declined to 15.6%, from 24.4% last year. Aerospace & Electronics’ order backlog was $498 million at September 30, 2020, compared to a record $567 million at December 31, 2019, and compared to $564 million at September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Sales
$
48
$
50
$
(2
)
(4
%)
Operating Profit
$
9
$
6
$
3
53
%
Profit Margin
18.6
%
11.8
%
Sales decreased $2 million, or 4%, driven primarily by lower sales to the Building Products market, partially offset by stronger sales to Recreational Vehicle customers. Operating profit margin increased to 18.6%, from 11.8% last year, primarily reflecting productivity, the benefit of cost reduction measures, and lower material costs.
We note that continued uncertainty regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand and operations poses unique and substantial challenges for normal forecasting methodologies, making it difficult to accurately project future financial results.
Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Fluid Handling
$
252.3
$
276.1
$
748.2
$
840.4
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
277.2
248.9
822.1
843.7
Aerospace & Electronics
157.0
197.2
507.3
596.3
Engineered Materials
48.3
50.1
132.9
165.2
734.8
772.3
2,210.5
2,445.6
Fluid Handling
25.9
35.4
74.1
106.8
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
40.5
35.1
68.9
124.8
Aerospace & Electronics
24.5
47.2
87.8
141.4
Engineered Materials
9.0
5.9
17.7
22.8
Corporate
(15.0
)
(14.3
)
(44.5
)
(50.0
)
84.9
109.3
204.0
345.8
Interest income
0.6
0.6
1.3
1.9
Interest expense
(14.4
)
(11.7
)
(41.3
)
(35.0
)
Miscellaneous, net
4.3
(4.5
)
10.6
3.9
Income before income taxes
75.4
93.7
174.6
316.6
Provision for income taxes
18.8
21.1
40.4
70.5
Net income before allocation to noncontrolling interests
56.6
72.6
134.2
246.1
Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries’ earnings
—
0.1
—
0.2
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
56.6
$
72.5
$
134.2
$
245.9
Earnings per diluted share
$0.97
$1.19
$2.28
$4.05
Average diluted shares outstanding
58.5
60.8
58.9
60.8
Average basic shares outstanding
58.1
60.0
58.4
59.9
Cost of sales
$
480.0
$
494.4
$
1,445.3
$
1,557.4
Selling, general & administrative
169.9
168.6
561.2
542.4
Acquisition-related and integration charges 1
2.7
0.2
10.3
3.7
Repositioning related charges, net 1, 2
1.4
4.5
26.5
16.2
Depreciation and amortization 1
32.4
27.9
95.3
84.2
Stock-based compensation expense 1
5.7
5.6
16.2
16.8
September 30,
December 31,
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
544.6
$
393.9
Accounts receivable, net
439.5
555.1
Current insurance receivable – asbestos
14.1
14.1
Inventories, net
456.0
457.3
Other current assets
167.9
79.5
Total current assets
1,622.1
1,499.9
Property, plant and equipment, net
595.6
616.3
Long-term insurance receivable – asbestos
74.5
83.6
Other assets
741.0
751.5
Goodwill
1,589.8
1,472.4
$
4,623.0
$
4,423.7
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
481.4
$
149.4
Accounts payable
225.8
311.1
Current asbestos liability
65.0
65.0
Accrued liabilities
361.7
378.2
Income taxes
9.2
13.0
Total current liabilities
1,143.1
916.7
Long-term debt
842.7
842.0
Long-term deferred tax liability
54.4
55.8
Long-term asbestos liability
614.2
646.6
Other liabilities
459.5
486.3
Total equity
1,509.1
1,476.3
$
4,623.0
$
4,423.7
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
56.6
$
72.5
$
134.2
$
245.9
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries’ earnings
—
0.1
—
0.2
Net income before allocations to noncontrolling interests
56.6
72.6
134.2
246.1
Loss on deconsolidation of joint venture
—
—
—
1.2
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
—
3.1
—
—
Realized gain on marketable securities
—
(1.1
)
—
(1.1
)
Depreciation and amortization
32.4
27.9
95.3
84.2
Stock-based compensation expense
5.7
5.6
16.2
16.8
Defined benefit plans and postretirement (credit) cost
(1.8
)
3.6
(4.5
)
(0.4
)
Deferred income taxes
—
8.0
7.5
18.8
Cash provided by (used for) operating working capital
45.9
14.3
(8.2
)
(157.1
)
Defined benefit plans and postretirement contributions
(0.8
)
(0.9
)
(3.1
)
(6.0
)
Environmental payments, net of reimbursements
0.8
(2.5
)
(2.9
)
(6.5
)
Other
(2.8
)
(1.0
)
(2.7
)
4.0
Subtotal
136.0
129.6
231.8
200.0
Asbestos related payments, net of insurance recoveries
(4.5
)
(11.1
)
(23.7
)
(29.0
)
131.5
118.5
208.1
171.0
Proceeds from (payments for) acquisitions, net of cash acquired
3.1
—
(169.2
)
—
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets
1.2
0.4
3.9
1.3
Capital expenditures
(7.1
)
(14.8
)
(20.6
)
(50.9
)
Impact of deconsolidation of joint venture
—
—
—
(0.2
)
Purchase of marketable securities
(60.0
)
—
(60.0
)
(8.8
)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
—
9.9
—
9.9
(62.8
)
(4.5
)
(245.9
)
(48.7
)
Dividends paid
(25.0
)
(23.4
)
(75.4
)
(70.1
)
Reacquisition of shares on open market
—
—
(70.0
)
—
Stock options exercised, net of shares reacquired
3.5
1.4
4.2
2.6
Debt issuance costs
—
—
(1.3
)
—
Repayment of long-term debt
—
(1.7
)
—
(4.5
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
—
—
3.0
Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper with maturities greater than 90 days
—
—
251.3
—
Repayments of commercial paper with maturities greater than 90 days
(92.1
)
—
(188.6
)
—
Net repayments of commercial paper with maturities of 90 days or less
(14.0
)
—
(76.8
)
—
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
—
—
77.2
—
Repayments from revolving credit facility
—
—
(77.2
)
—
Proceeds from term loan
—
—
343.9
—
(127.6
)
(23.7
)
187.3
(69.0
)
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
11.4
(8.5
)
1.2
(7.9
)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(47.5
)
81.8
150.7
45.4
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
592.1
307.0
393.9
343.4
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
544.6
$
388.8
$
544.6
$
388.8
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Fluid Handling
$
304.8
298.6
293.4
267.0
$
272.1
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
270.1
Aerospace & Electronics
498.1
505.7
547.5
567.4
564.3
Engineered Materials
11.1
10.1
10.8
9.4
10.1
$
1,084.1
$
1,099.9
$
1,178.0
$
1,155.2
$
1,138.3
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Percent Change
2020
2019
2020
2019
Three
Nine
Net sales – GAAP
$
734.8
$
772.3
$
2,210.5
$
2,445.6
(4.9
)%
(9.6
)%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue 1
2.6
—
7.7
—
Net sales before special items
$
737.4
$
772.3
$
2,218.2
$
2,445.6
(4.5
)%
(9.3
)%
Operating profit – GAAP
84.9
109.3
204.0
345.8
(22.3
)%
(41.0
)%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue 1
2.6
—
7.7
—
Acquisition-related and integration charges
2.7
0.2
10.3
3.7
Repositioning related charges, net of gain on property sale 2
1.4
4.5
26.5
16.2
Operating profit before special items
$
91.6
$
114.0
$
248.5
$
365.7
(19.6
)%
(32.0
)%
Net income attributable to common shareholders – GAAP
$
56.6
$
72.5
$
134.2
$
245.9
(21.9
)%
(45.4
)%
(18.5
)%
(43.7
)%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue – net of tax 1
1.9
—
5.7
—
Acquisition-related and integration charges – net of tax
2.1
0.1
7.9
2.6
0.04
Repositioning related charges, net of gain on property sale – net of tax 2
1.0
6.2
19.9
16.6
Unrealized gain on marketable securities – net of tax
—
2.5
—
—
Realized gain on marketable securities – net of tax
—
(0.8
)
—
(0.8
)
Impact of non-cash pension cost adjustment – net of tax
—
4.5
—
4.5
Deconsolidation of joint venture – net of tax
—
—
—
0.8
Net income attributable to common shareholders before special items
$
61.6
$
85.0
$
167.7
$
269.6
(27.5
)%
(37.8
)%
(24.7
)%
(35.9
)%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Provision for income taxes – GAAP
$
18.8
$
21.1
$
40.4
$
70.5
Tax effect of acquisition-related deferred revenue 1
0.7
—
2.0
—
Tax effect of acquisition-related and integration charges
0.6
0.1
2.4
1.1
Tax effect of repositioning related charges 2
0.4
(1.7
)
6.6
1.4
Tax effect of unrealized loss on marketable securities
—
0.7
—
(0.7
)
Tax effect of realized gain on marketable securities
—
(0.3
)
—
—
Tax effect of deconsolidation of joint venture
—
—
—
0.4
Tax effect of impact of non-cash pension cost adjustment
—
1.3
—
—
Provision for income taxes before special items
$
20.5
$
21.2
$
51.4
$
72.7
Fluid
Payment &
Aerospace &
Engineered
Corporate
Total
Net sales – GAAP
$
252.3
$
277.2
$
157.0
$
48.3
$
—
$
734.8
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
—
2.6
—
—
—
2.6
Net sales before special items
$
252.3
$
279.8
$
157.0
$
48.3
$
—
$
737.4
Operating profit (loss) – GAAP
25.9
40.5
24.5
9.0
(15.0
)
84.9
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
—
2.6
—
—
—
2.6
Acquisition-related and integration charges
1.7
1.0
—
—
—
2.7
Repositioning related charges, net 2
1.2
0.2
—
—
—
1.4
Operating profit (loss) before special items
$
28.8
$
44.3
$
24.5
$
9.0
$
(15.0
)
$
91.6
Fluid
Payment &
Aerospace &
Engineered
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
276.1
$
248.9
$
197.2
$
50.1
$
—
$
772.3
Operating profit (loss) – GAAP
35.4
35.1
47.2
5.9
(14.3
)
109.3
Acquisition-related and integration charges
—
0.1
—
—
0.1
0.2
Repositioning related charges, net
2.6
0.9
1.0
—
—
4.5
Operating profit (loss) before special items
$
38.0
$
36.1
$
48.2
$
5.9
$
(14.2
)
$
114.0
Fluid
Payment &
Aerospace &
Engineered
Corporate
Total
Net sales – GAAP
$
748.2
$
822.1
$
507.3
$
132.9
$
—
$
2,210.5
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
—
7.7
—
—
—
7.7
Net sales before special items
$
748.2
$
829.8
$
507.3
$
132.9
$
—
$
2,218.2
Operating profit (loss) – GAAP
74.1
68.9
87.8
17.7
(44.5
)
204.0
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
—
7.7
—
—
—
7.7
Acquisition-related and integration charges
5.0
5.1
—
—
0.2
10.3
Repositioning related charges, net 2
7.7
13.5
4.7
0.6
—
26.5
Operating profit (loss) before special items
$
86.8
$
95.2
$
92.5
$
18.3
$
(44.3
)
$
248.5
Fluid
Payment &
Aerospace &
Engineered
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
840.4
$
843.7
$
596.3
$
165.2
$
—
$
2,445.6
Operating profit (loss) – GAAP
106.8
124.8
141.4
22.8
(50.0
)
345.8
Acquisition-related and integration charges
—
1.6
—
—
2.1
3.7
Repositioning related charges, net
7.3
5.6
3.3
—
—
16.2
Operating profit (loss) before special items
$
114.1
$
132.0
$
144.7
$
22.8
$
(47.9
)
$
365.7
Low
High
Sales – GAAP basis
$
2,890
$
2,940
Acquisition-related deferred revenue1
10
10
Sales – non-GAAP basis
$
2,900
$
2,950
Low
High
Earnings per share – GAAP basis
$
3.10
$
3.35
Repositioning and other 2
0.40
0.40
M&A related 3
0.25
0.25
Earnings per share – non-GAAP basis
$
3.75
$
4.00
2020
2019
2020
2019
Low
High
Cash provided by operating activities before asbestos-related payments
$
136.0
$
129.6
$
231.8
$
200.0
$
320.0
$
350.0
Asbestos-related payments, net of insurance recoveries
(4.5
)
(11.1
)
(23.7
)
(29.0
)
(50.0
)
(50.0
)
Cash provided by operating activities
131.5
118.5
208.1
171.0
270.0
300.0
Less: Capital expenditures
(7.1
)
(14.8
)
(20.6
)
(50.9
)
(40.0
)
(40.0
)
Free cash flow
$
124.4
$
103.7
$
187.5
$
120.1
$
230.0
$
260.0
