15:30 | 13.01.2021
Crop One Appoints Craig Ratajczyk New Chief Executive Officer
Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, today announced it has appointed Craig Ratajczyk as the company’s chief executive officer, effective immediately. Ratajczyk joins Crop One with extensive leadership experience in the agriculture industry and U.S. Navy. Ratajczyk succeeds Dr. Deane Falcone who has served as interim CEO since March 2020; Falcone will continue in his role as Crop One’s Chief Scientific Officer.
“I am thrilled to join Crop One and continue building on its existing success, bringing my global expertise and relationships to the company,” Ratajczyk said of his new position. “We have many exciting milestones ahead and I look forward to working closely with Crop One’s expert employees, stakeholders and Board to continue growing our business, team and global network of partnerships.”
Ratajczyk’s agriculture career has focused on increasing stakeholder value, developing market opportunities and building key relationships and alliances in the food, feed and biofuels industries. His previous careers have taken him around the world, contributing tremendously to his leadership and industry expertise. He also brings global strategic acumen acquired from serving 28 years in the U.S. Navy Intelligence community.
“Craig’s energy and enthusiasm are assets that will help Crop One achieve its operational and strategic goals. The board welcomes him to the team,” said Scott Peters, Crop One Board of Directors.
“During this transformative time for Crop One, it’s important that we have not only an astute business leader at the helm, but also someone that understands the intricacies of the agriculture industry,” said Dr. Deane Falcone, Chief Scientific Officer at Crop One. “Craig brings both of those things to the table and we’re looking forward to executing on his vision for the company.”
Ratajczyk received his degree in international Business from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Business Administration from Thunderbird – American Graduate School of International Management and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program (AMP). He is based out of the company’s Millis, Mass. headquarters.
To learn more about Crop One, visit cropone.ag.
