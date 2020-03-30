|
Cross River Partners with Operation HOPE and the Community to Provide Virtual Financial Literacy Resources
Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a leading innovator and provider of banking services for technology companies, today announced that it is collaborating with Operation HOPE to provide live, virtual financial literacy programming in response to the economic impact of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. HOPE Inside Disaster is one of the leading financial emergency preparedness and recovery services in the U.S. that is deployed in response to federally declared disasters to provide financial advocacy and support.
“Now, more than ever, Cross River recognizes the importance of community service and providing financial resources to consumers in need, whether that be responsible access to credit, innovative financial solutions or financial literacy programming and support,” said Gilles Gade, Founder, President, and CEO of Cross River. “Early in 2019, we created the Cross River Financial Literacy Initiative to give families the tools they need to make the right financial decisions, and now, we are excited to partner with our friends at Operation HOPE on this new initiative to deliver community support during these pressing times.”
Beginning in April, Cross River and Operation Hope will work in tandem to provide virtual financial literacy resources for individuals and community partners. The programming will be free and aims to provide the community with the foundation they need to become more financially stable and independent as a result of the economic effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are pleased to partner with Cross River to provide critical virtual financial education and coaching services to help individuals and small businesses as they navigate the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Operation HOPE. “Over the past 19 years, HOPE Inside Disaster has supported more than 1.3 million disaster survivors, and we are committed to standing with Americans now during this crisis.”
April is National Financial Literacy month, and as a leading fintech bank, Cross River has been taking an innovative approach to financial literacy education by highlighting how technology has the potential to support greater financial inclusion. In 2019, Cross River held a series of community events for April Financial Literacy in conjunction with elected officials, organizations and schools. Last week, Cross River announced that it has been working with local leaders, nonprofits, municipalities, institutions and residents to assist with coronavirus-related relief measures.
For additional information or to partner with Cross River on this endeavor, please contact publicaffairs@crossriver.com.
