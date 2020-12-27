0:00 | 28.12.2020

Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN) Australia’s Most Luxurious Hotel Resort and Sydney’s Newest Dining Precinct

After four years of construction, Sydneysiders finally get to experience one of the world’s great hotels and its accompanying world-class dining and bar precinct, as select Crown Sydney venues are open to the public for the first time from December 28, including its highly anticipated luxury hotel Crown Towers and restaurant line-up including a’Mare, Woodcut, Nobu and Yoshii’s Omakase. Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN) Sydney’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Crinis, said Crown Towers and the restaurant and bar line-up will be a unique addition to Barangaroo’s already thriving food scene as well as provide Sydney with a world-class hotel that will allow the city to compete with other major global tourism hubs. “Sydney is one of the world’s great cities, and it deserves a great hotel. Crown Towers will deliver that and so much more. We have amazing bars and restaurants that will make this an incredible destination for Sydney. We are excited to open the doors and let Sydney experience it.” Crinis said the mix of venues has been curated to provide something for everyone to enjoy. “A lot of time has been spent getting the offer right. Our chef line up reflects some of the most exciting names in the culinary food scene – we hope this becomes a destination people want to visit time and time again.” CROWN TOWERS Rising 275 metres above the bustling Barangaroo Precinct, Crown Towers offers unparalleled luxury accommodation in Sydney. With perfectly framed views of Sydney’s skyline, each room’s decor is designed to provide a sophisticated, modern backdrop that captures the essence of the hotel’s unique harbourside setting. Crown Spa Sydney will also be open for bookings bringing an unprecedented level of indulgence to the city. Designed by Blainey North and spanning across 2000sqm, Crown Spa Sydney includes terraces for yoga and meditation, relaxation rooms, vitality pools, experience showers, infrared saunas, and more. WOODCUT Sydney dining’s award-winning couple, chef Ross Lusted and Sunny Lusted, welcome you to Woodcut – a unique dining experience that celebrates Australian produce and cooking with wood, charcoal and steam. From the moment guests enter Woodcut, they will be drawn to an experiential dining experience thanks to three open kitchens each centred on their own cooking method. A’MARE Nationally acclaimed and award-winning Sydney chef and restaurateur, Alessandro Pavoni will be bringing classic Italian fine dining to Crown Sydney in his latest venture, a’Mare. Known as a pioneer of modern Italian food, Alessandro will go back to his roots with a menu featuring traditional dishes representing the best of each region of Italy. NOBU Internationally renowned Chef, Nobu Matsuhisa – known to the world as “Nobu” – will open his new restaurant at Crown Sydney. Headed by one of Nobu’s classically trained sushi chefs, Harold Hurtada, guests can expect a mix of Nobu classics mixed with innovative new dishes with a unique Sydney take by Hurtada to create a fresh yet inherently classic Nobu menu. SILKS Synonymous with the harmonious flavours of the southern regions of China, Silks will bring traditional Cantonese cuisine to Crown Sydney. With a nod to the fierier palate of the north, the menu will also feature classic northern dishes such as Xian spicy cumin lamb knife cut noodles, Peking duck and Liangpi cold noodles. To cater for Sydney’s well-known love affair with the Yum Cha tradition, Silks will also offer a stylish and unique culinary spin on Yum Cha with meticulously crafted items like Scallop and lemon myrtle dumplings, Lobster cheong fung and Sea urchin dumplings. YOSHII’S OMAKASE Yoshii’s Omakase offers an intimate dining experience within a twelve-seat fine dining room. Derived from a Japanese phrase meaning “I’ll leave it up to you,” the Omakase culinary experience leaves all decision-making in the hands of Chef Yoshii who will prepare a ten course Japanese Omakase that heroes seasonal produce and immaculate seafood prepared in front of the guests. TEAHOUSE A sassy and playful take on a traditional Chinese teahouse, this lounge bar promises an opulent and whimsical sensory experience. Sit back and indulge in an array of bespoke cocktails, an impressive champagne list, speciality teas and oriental bites. The ornate bookable birdcages for guests to sit in are Teahouse’s focal point, with plush velvet and gold finishes making it the perfect place to perch at dusk with a cocktail in hand while enjoying oriental bites and small dishes inspired by Japanese and Cantonese cuisine. TWR Set to rival some of the world’s most famous hotel lobby bars, TWR will offer a selection of stylish classic dishes accompanying a bespoke beverage menu featuring time honoured cocktails. A place for an after-work drink, a romantic hideaway or afternoon tea, TWR will transform from casual lounge during the day to a sophisticated cocktail bar at night. EPICUREAN Sydneysiders are set to experience unique dining at Epicurean, with “open kitchens” serving you the finest flavours from some of the world’s most exciting cuisines. With nine live kitchens inside the restaurant, Epicurean will be equally entertaining as it is delicious, with guests able to watch as chefs create dishes in front of their eyes, bringing all the excitement and theatre of the kitchen out into the dining space. 88 NOODLE A bustling hotspot full of atmosphere, the 88 Noodle experience is reminiscent of the great noodle houses in Shanghai, delivering fast, filling and delicious fare in a vibrant, authentic setting. Led by Chef de Cuisine Meena Throngkumpola, guests can expect classic dishes from across Shanghai, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

