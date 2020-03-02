4:15 | 03.03.2020

Technavio has been monitoring the crude oil market and it is poised to grow by USD 146.92 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increasing upstream investments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Crude Oil Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Crude Oil Market is segmented as below:

Production Area

Onshore Offshore

Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our crude oil market report covers the following areas: Crude Oil Market size Crude Oil Market trends Crude Oil Market industry analysis This study identifies technological developments in hydraulic fracturing process as one of the prime reasons driving the crude oil market growth during the next few years.

Crude Oil Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the crude oil market, including some of the vendors such as Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the crude oil market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist crude oil market growth during the next five years Estimation of the crude oil market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the crude oil market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crude oil market vendors

Table of ContentPART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCTION AREA

Market segmentation by production area Comparison by production area Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by production area

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects Technological developments in hydraulic fracturing process Rise in world refining capacity

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors BP Plc Chevron Corp. ConocoPhillips Co. Exxon Mobil Corp. PetroChina Co. Ltd. Petróleo Brasileiro SA Qatar Petroleum Rosneft Oil Co. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

