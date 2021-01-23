5:23 | 23.01.2021

Crystalline silicon solar PV modules Market to grow by $ 46.90 in 2021, Canadian Solar Inc. and Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast|Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the crystalline silicon solar PV modules market and it is poised to grow by $ 46.90 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005508/en/

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the crystalline silicon solar PV modules market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing investments in renewable energy is a major trend driving the growth of the market At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 46.90 bn

Who are the top players in the market?

Canadian Solar Inc., Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Suzhou Talesun Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The favorable government regulations is one of the major factors driving the market

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 64% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Canadian Solar Inc., Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Suzhou Talesun Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The favorable government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this crystalline silicon solar PV modules market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Crystalline silicon solar PV modules Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Crystalline silicon solar PV modules Market is segmented as below: Product Monocrystalline Polycrystalline Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46673Crystalline silicon solar PV modules Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The crystalline silicon solar PV modules market report covers the following areas: Crystalline silicon solar PV modules Market Size Crystalline silicon solar PV modules Market Trends Crystalline silicon solar PV modules Market Industry Analysis This study identifies increasing investments in renewable energy as one of the prime reasons driving the crystalline silicon solar PV modules Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformCrystalline silicon solar PV modules Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025 Detailed information on factors that will assist crystalline silicon solar PV modules market growth during the next five years Estimation of the crystalline silicon solar PV modules market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the crystalline silicon solar PV modules market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crystalline silicon solar PV modules market vendors

