15:30 | 14.01.2020
CSC Donates $100K to REACH for Teen Warehouse
On January 7, CSC Chief Executive Officer Rod Ward presented a check for $100,000 to REACH Riverside’s Chief Financial Strategist Dave Ford to be directed toward the development of The Warehouse. CSC believes in giving back to the communities where its people work and live, and this second donation of $100,000 to REACH continues their efforts.
The Warehouse will be a teen-led site where a network of youth serving nonprofits will deliver programs and services needed in the community. Scheduled to open this spring in the former Prestige Academy building on the southern end of the Riverside neighborhood, the goal is to immerse teens in rigorous, intensive, and relevant experiences that will best prepare them for the workforce and higher education.
“The statistics speak for themselves,” says Ward. “With community violence, poverty, and a lack of hope defining the future for too many Wilmington teens, The Warehouse will be an outpost of opportunity for our young people to make positive change. CSC is honored to be part of this effort in helping our communities be better off tomorrow than they are today.”
Partnerships are being forged and pilot programming is already underway. October 2019 brought an alternative behavior program to Howard School of Technology with a focus on community service, life and career skills, and restorative justice practices.
“The support we receive from CSC does so much more than fund our work,” says Ford. “It’s life changing for our teens, and we’re confident they’ll pay it forward in the future.”
