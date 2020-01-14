15:30 | 14.01.2020

CSC Donates $100K to REACH for Teen Warehouse

On January 7, CSC Chief Executive Officer Rod Ward presented a check for $100,000 to REACH Riverside’s Chief Financial Strategist Dave Ford to be directed toward the development of The Warehouse. CSC believes in giving back to the communities where its people work and live, and this second donation of $100,000 to REACH continues their efforts. The Warehouse will be a teen-led site where a network of youth serving nonprofits will deliver programs and services needed in the community. Scheduled to open this spring in the former Prestige Academy building on the southern end of the Riverside neighborhood, the goal is to immerse teens in rigorous, intensive, and relevant experiences that will best prepare them for the workforce and higher education. “The statistics speak for themselves,” says Ward. “With community violence, poverty, and a lack of hope defining the future for too many Wilmington teens, The Warehouse will be an outpost of opportunity for our young people to make positive change. CSC is honored to be part of this effort in helping our communities be better off tomorrow than they are today.” Partnerships are being forged and pilot programming is already underway. October 2019 brought an alternative behavior program to Howard School of Technology with a focus on community service, life and career skills, and restorative justice practices. “The support we receive from CSC does so much more than fund our work,” says Ford. “It’s life changing for our teens, and we’re confident they’ll pay it forward in the future.”

About CSC

CSC is the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. From keeping your business in compliance and streamlining operations, to protecting and promoting your brand online, we use our expertise and personal approach to help your business run smoother. We are the business behind business. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005520/en/