19:19 | 21.10.2020



CT Sustainable Business Council and Conscious Capitalism Host First-Ever CT Climate Action Summit



In a time when many businesses are struggling just to stay afloat, a dedicated group of leaders from across Connecticut are coming together during the first-everCT Climate Action Business Summit to discuss how companies and individual business owners can develop sustainable practices that reduce their impact on the environment while remaining focused on profitability and growth. Participants in the virtual 3-day Summit, which takes place October 21-23, will have access to an array of interactive sessions and experts operating at the intersection of business and environmental preservation. Registration is open throughout the 3-day summit.

“The cost of doing nothing has grown too high to simply sit back and be overtaken by a common threat,” according to Heather Burns, CEO of the Connecticut Sustainable Business Council and the lead organizer of the Summit. “The good news is our state includes shining examples of meaningful leadership by organizations that understand the urgency and have risen to meet – and communicate – the challenge.”

The Conscious Capitalism Connecticut Chapter co-organized the Summit. Chapter President Gavin Watson notes, “Protecting the environment and growing your business are not mutually exclusive goals. Research by Conscious Capitalism co-founder Dr. Raj Sisodia shows that conscious companies dramatically outperform the competition.”

The Summit is sponsored by Avangrid, UI, SCG, CNG and Energize CT, Regional Water Authority and Vineyard Wind.

The full schedule, speaker bios and registration information can be found here: https://www.ctclimateactionsummit.com/.

