17:55 | 28.01.2021
Cureatr, Inc. Donates $10,000 to St. John’s University to Fund Their Urban Institute Community Outreach Program: Changing Faces of Pharmacy
Today, Cureatr, Inc., a comprehensive medication management and optimization technology and services company, announced a charitable donation in the amount of $10,000 made to St. John’s University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. The $10,000 gift is meant to support and expand the College’s Changing Faces of Pharmacy Student Enrichment Program. Founded under St. John’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Urban Institute in 2012, this innovative program introduces and broadens the understanding of the pharmacy and health sciences profession for high school students from underrepresented minorities, specifically Black or African American and Latinx or Hispanic. The funds are to expand the program’s awareness and membership and fund its operational costs.
As a part of the donation, Cureatr has also pledged ongoing support to the Changing Faces of Pharmacy Program by means of marketing assistance.
“Equity in healthcare is at the very foundation of St. John’s Urban Institute and the Changing Faces of Pharmacy program,” said, John M. Conry, Pharm.D., Clinical Professor and Chair, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, St. John’s University and Director of the Urban Institute. “Establishing partnerships, collaborations and strategic alliances with like-minded organizations is critical to fulfill our mission to engage and inspire underrepresented minority high school students to consider a career in pharmacy and other health professions. We are delighted to collaborate with Cureatr to continue, expand, and raise awareness of the Changing Faces of Pharmacy Program.”
“The lack of equity and diversity in healthcare delivery is a critical concern that has cascading implications for patient care, witnessed by an abundance of scientific studies and countless anecdotes from patients and providers,” said Richard Resnick, CEO of Cureatr. “This problem concerns Cureatr so deeply that in 2020 we committed ourselves to change by incorporating equity in healthcare as a core value of the company. Our active search for internal and external programs that address the issue directly led us to the doorstep of St. John’s Changing Faces of Pharmacy program. It is a shining example of a student enrichment program that focuses on diversity and inclusion for our next generation of pharmacists, and we are pleased and proud to support it.”
To learn more about the Changing Faces of Pharmacy Student Enrichment Program, click here.
During the 2019–20 academic year, 98 percent of undergraduate and graduate students received $417 million in financial aid with $303 million coming directly from the University. St. John’s offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs, including 14 doctoral programs.
