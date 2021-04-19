15:30 | 11.01.2022

Current Announces the Opening of New Learning Institute in Hendersonville, NC

GE Current, a Daintree company, today announced the opening of its newly expanded and redesigned Institute in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The state-of-the-art learning center will provide attendees with a cutting-edge educational and training experience that includes the latest in hands-on teaching tools and an impressive display of installed lighting and controls products.

The lighting design of the facility demonstrates the breadth of Current’s expanded architectural interior lighting brands. The Institute trainings will cover the full range of Current’s product portfolios, including indoor, outdoor and roadway lighting and Daintree® Wireless Controls. “The Institute at Hendersonville represents Current’s ongoing commitment to our position as a leader in lighting industry education,” said Chip Taylor, Current’s chief commercial officer. “This significant investment in training facilities and supporting resources allows us to continue our legacy as a trusted partner to our industry associates.” Located on the same campus as Current’s lighting fixture manufacturing plant in beautiful western North Carolina, the 8,500-square-foot educational facility has been fully renovated to include a central teaching auditorium, expanded classrooms and an inviting collaboration area for networking. Each interior space is equipped with the latest in audio-visual technology to provide a flexible and immersive live training experience, as well as enhanced virtual learning options. A dedicated training staff will focus on providing a comprehensive curriculum that covers relevant and timely product technology, trends and compliance topics to meet the needs of Current’s valued customers and channel partners. Courses offering AIA continuing education credits will also be offered. Hendersonville and the surrounding region are home to the Blue Ridge Mountains and a popular tourist destination thanks to the area’s beautiful scenery, a multitude of outdoor activities and an ever-growing list of nationally recognized craft breweries and wineries. The Current team is ready to begin welcoming visitors to this new and exciting facility. Contact your local Current sales representative for more information on how to schedule a visit, or visit Current’s website to learn more.

Current enhances commercial, industrial, city and specialty applications with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

