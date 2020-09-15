14:00 | 15.09.2020

Cyber Risk Management Leader Axio Strengthens Management Team with Director of Cyber Risk Engineering

Axio, a leading cyber risk management Software-as-a-Service company, announced today the appointment of Eric Cardwell as the company’s Director of Cyber Risk Engineering. Mr. Cardwell will be responsible for addressing cyber risk requirements for industry clients, identifying government and trade association contracts, and driving innovation in the advancement of security and financial controls across the energy and utilities sector. Cardwell brings nearly three decades of experience to his new role, and has a broad background in project management and compliance with continuous experience in cybersecurity, systems support, business continuity, policy development, identification of business and regulatory requirements, and translation of requirements for security and business solutions. “Over the course of his career, Eric has established himself as a security, audit, and risk management leader. Eric brings a wealth of hands-on cybersecurity, power and utilities experience to the Axio team including previous roles at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), PwC, and ABB (now Hitachi ABB Power Grids),” said Dave White, Founder and President of Axio. Axio helps enterprises understand their cyber risk exposure, supports in effectively managing it to ensure that the company is equipped to financially recover. The Axio360 platform, industry-first cyber resilience optimization solution, recognizes security and financial controls to create an integrated risk solution with an agile approach, easily evolved as the risk landscape shifts. “Axio360 addresses a massive pain point in cyber risk management by focusing on the financial impact of the risk and helps company executives and board members understand the value of their cybersecurity investments in relation to their overall business objectives,” said Mr. Cardwell. “As the Axio energy sector team lead, I will drive innovative research to scale actionable solutions for utilities and energy firms. I look forward to working closely with this highly-skilled and passionate team.” Cardwell has a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Tennessee at Martin and the following certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional [CISSP] Certified Information Systems Auditor [CISA] and Certified in Risk Information Systems Control [CRISC].

About AxioAxio is a leading cyber risk management SaaS company. Axio believes that all organizations should have the means to solve their unique cyber risk challenges and created the Axio360 platform to deliver on that belief. Axio360 is the only methodology and software designed to empower security leaders, senior executives, and boards of directors with the ability to confidently and continuously answer the critical questions about risk, including: Where should we invest to most effectively minimize our cyber risk and financial exposure? Axio360 cuts through complexity to give organizations a comprehensive view of cyber risk, and links business leaders to security leaders with a unified message, in language decision makers and management teams understand well: financial impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005195/en/