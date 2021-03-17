0:00 | 18.03.2021

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Shallow Copper and Gold in First Drill Holes of Nanadie Well

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to provide the initial results of the first four holes from the Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling programme that was conducted in January 2021 at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project (refer to Table 1, Figures 1 to 3, Appendix 1*). Near-surface supergene mineralisation has been defined at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project, which is open along strike to the north and south, as well as to the west. The supergene mineralisation does not outcrop and is covered by 1 to 25 metres of transported and unconsolidated sediments. Preliminary investigations of the Nanadie Well deposit data indicates potential for supergene mineralisation over the full 750 metres of strike that is currently defined. The Company’s 3,500 metre Nanadie Well Phase 1 RC drilling programme has been completed to test the oxide and supergene mineralisation at the deposit. The results from the Phase 1 and subsequent drill programmes will be used in the preparation of a JORC 2012 compliant mineral resource estimate for Nanadie Well during 2021 for inclusion in the Murchison Copper-Gold scoping study. The initial assay results for RC drill holes NWRC21015 to NWRC018 of the oxide/supergene drilling programme are presented in Table 1*. The assay results of the remaining 62 drillholes (NWRC21001 to NWRC21014 and NWRC21019 to NWRC21066) will be released as they become available over the coming weeks. Executive Director Barry Cahill commented: “We are pleased to announce the first results from the January 2021 Nanadie Well supergene RC drilling campaign. These fantastic results from the first four holes of the programme provide strong support to our understanding and demonstrate the potential of the supergene horizon at Nanadie Well. We anticipate continued positive news flow over the coming weeks as the results for the remaining 62 holes are received.” *To view tables and figures, please visit:

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3E7OZ9V3 About Cyprium Metals Ltd: Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.

