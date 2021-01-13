0:00 | 14.01.2021

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Thick Mineralisation Intersections Continue, Shallow Depths

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to provide an update of the resource extension and metallurgical drilling at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project. This programme began Cyprium’s strategy to drill out the resource at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold project as shown in Figure 1*. HIGHLIGHTS – 1,700 metre Phase 1 diamond drilling programme is ongoing – The 5th diamond drill hole of the Phase 1 programme has continued to intersect consistent sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths ranging from 45m to 290m – Diamond drilling of the supergene and sulphide mineralisation to confirm geology and obtain mineralised material for metallurgical test-work Executive Director Barry Cahill commented “We are pleased to provide another update of our Phase 1 diamond drilling programme at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project. The latest drill hole of the drilling programme has continued to consistently intersect thick zones of sulphide mineralisation along strike and at shallow depths. We have been impressed from what we have seen in the diamond drill holes completed to date and we look forward to providing detailed of the assays results as they become available”. The diamond drilling is serving a number of purposes in the definition of the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold mineralisation: – Provide core for geological logging and mapping, in both supergene and sulphide material, to gain a better understanding of the mineralisation; – To assay for a broad range of payable metals in the mineralisation, including copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt and PGE’s, that are normally associated with magmatic deposits; – Test the geological model of the flat fractionated layers and the higher-grade sections of the layers; – Provide metallurgical sample material to commence test work for the optimised extraction method in both the supergene and sulphide mineralisation; and – Enable downhole geophysics to be performed to target the orebodies higher grade zones together with extensions along strike and below the currently defined mineralisation. This diamond drill programme will assist in the definition of a mineral resource to a JORC 2012 standard which will then be included in the Murchison Copper-Gold Project scoping study. It will also test depth extensions of the mineralisation, as it remains open at depth and along strike. The initial 5 drill holes of the 1,700 metre sulphide diamond drilling programme have been consistently intersecting disseminated sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths ranging from 45m up to 290m, including chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite, as illustrated in Images 1 – 3 (also refer to CYM ASX announcement on 22 December 2020). NWD2101 has been collared 693,010 E: 6,994,530 N 475.0 mRL (MGA Zone 50) and has a drilling orientation of -60deg to 090 from true north. Refer to designed drill hole NWGDES002 (NWD2101) in Figure 2* below. *To view tables and figures, please visit:

