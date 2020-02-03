23:26 | 03.02.2020



D.A. Davidson Advises PerLectric in Sale to MDU Resources



D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that PerLectric, a Washington, D.C.-area electrical contractor, has been acquired by MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU), a major energy delivery and construction materials and services company. D.A. Davidson served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to PerLectric for the transaction, which closed Feb. 3.

“This represents a strategic expansion into the important Mid-Atlantic region for MDU while merging two companies with a focus on providing exceptional client service and delivery,” said Tim Sznewajs, Managing Director and head of Diversified Industrials investment banking at D.A. Davidson. “Our team is pleased to play a role in bringing these two organizations together so they can realize additional market opportunities for the combined entity.”

PerLectric has been serving the Washington, D.C.-metro area since 1992 as a full-service electrical contracting firm, with more than 3,000 completed projects. The company’s work includes new construction, tenant fit-outs, and renovations for commercial, institutional, educational, retail, hospitality, health care, security systems, and data centers or mission-critical facilities. The company works for both public and private sector clients.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses.

This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson’s engineering and construction practice, and demonstrates the firm’s position as the leading advisor in the sector.

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

