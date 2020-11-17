14:30 | 17.11.2020

Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit Vice Chairman, Named “Energy Writer of the Year” by American Energy Society for His New Book, The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations

IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin has been named “Energy Writer of the Year” for his new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations (Penguin Press; U.S. edition / UK edition). The award is presented by the American Energy Society, a non-partisan, independent network of nearly 135,000 professionals from every energy sector. In bestowing the award, the American Energy Society said that The New Map “earned energy’s highest literary prize for its ambitious survey and realistic assessment of energy and how it shapes all of human affairs. It is also an exceptional literary triumph in its narrative and in the quality of writing that we have come to expect from Dan Yergin.” Eric Vettel, President of American Energy Society said of this year’s award: “Mr. Yergin’s legendary contributions to the field, highlighted with the release of The New Map, made this year’s selection obvious. We selected him as the Energy Writer of the Year for his intellectual approach, his balanced treatment of competing ideas, his extraordinary grasp of an enormous subject, his methodical defense of an ambitious thesis with massive amounts of data, his masterful storytelling skills and in recognition of a lifetime of literary achievement.” Upon receiving the award, Yergin said: “I am deeply honored to receive the distinguished award of ‘Energy Writer of the Year’ from the American Energy Society. Energy’s unique ability to touch every aspect of our collective lives and influence the course of history, as well as shape the future, has been a perpetual focus throughout my career—a fascination that I have always striven to share in my writings. To be recognized with this award from the American Energy Society, with its commitment to engaging the widest cross-section of stakeholders in the energy world, is a singular honor.” Read the complete American Energy Society award announcement here: https://www.energysociety.org/ewoty2020.html In The New Map, Yergin looks at how the global COVID-19 pandemic brought new complexity and disruption to an energy world already being reshaped by myriad forces—from the remarkable change in the energy position of the United States in the middle of a contentious presidential election, to geopolitical tension with China and Russia, to the reappearance of the electric car, the growing global role of renewables and the “post-Paris” era of energy transition. “As a result of the pandemic, an uncharted chasm has suddenly appeared on the map, which the world is now beginning to work its way around,” Yergin writes. “This is no simple map to follow, for it is dynamic, constantly changing as major countries chart intersecting and sometimes conflicting geopolitical paths in a new era of great power competition,” he adds.

Additional Praise for The New Map:

A “wonderful book on the transformation of the global map of power and wealth.” – Sunday Times (London) “Brisk and authoritative, an impressive combination.” — The Economist “Reportorial and supremely readable—no mean feat among geostrategy tomes.” — Wall Street Journal “At a time when solid facts and reasoned arguments are in retreat, Daniel Yergin rides to the rescue…. Yergin provides an engaging survey course on the lifeblood of modern civilization — where the world has been and where it is likely headed. By the final page, the reader will feel like an energy expert herself.”— USA Today “Yergin delivers a fascinating and meticulously researched page-turner…. Required reading. Another winner from a master.” — Kirkus, Starred Review

About Daniel Yergin:Daniel Yergin is a highly respected authority on energy, international politics and economics, and a Pulitzer Prize winner. He is Vice Chairman of IHS Markit, one of the leading information and advisory firms in the world with 16,000 employees worldwide.Time Magazine said, “If there is one man whose opinion matters more than any other on global energy markets, it’s Daniel Yergin.” Fortune said that he is “one of the planet’s foremost thinkers about energy and its implications.”A Pulitzer Prize winner, his latest book, The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations, was designated by Kirkus as “required reading. Another winner from a master.”

Dr. Yergin is the author of the bestseller The Quest: Energy, Security, and the Remaking of the Modern World. The Quest has been described by the Financial Times as “a triumph.” The New York Times said it is “necessary reading for C.E.O.’s, conservationists, lawmakers, generals, spies, tech geeks, thriller writers,” among many others.

Bill Gates summed up his review of The Quest by saying, “This is a fantastic book.”

Dr. Yergin is known around the world for his book The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil Money and Power, which was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. It became a number one New York Times best seller and has been translated into 20 languages. Of Dr. Yergin’s book Commanding Heights: The Battle for the World Economy, which has been translated into 13 languages, The Wall Street Journal said, “No one could ask for a better account of the world’s political and economic destiny since World War II.” Both The Prize and Commanding Heights were made into award-winning television documentaries for PBS, BBC and Japan’s NHK. Dr. Yergin has served on the U.S. Secretary of Energy Advisory Board under the last four presidents. He is a member of the Energy Policy Council of the Dallas Federal Reserve. Dr. Yergin was awarded the United States Energy Award for “lifelong achievements in energy and the promotion of international understanding.” The International Association for Energy Economics honored Dr. Yergin for “outstanding contributions to the profession of energy economics and to its literature.” Dr. Yergin is a director of the Council on Foreign Relations and a senior trustee of the Brookings Institution. He is a member of the Advisory Boards of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Energy Initiative and of the Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy and of Singapore’s International Energy Advisory Board. Dr. Yergin holds a BA from Yale University, where he founded The New Journal, and a PhD from Cambridge University, where he was a Marshall Scholar. Follow Daniel Yergin on Twitter: @DanielYergin For interview requests and media inquiries contact:

