2:00 | 15.08.2020
Darigold Accelerates Strategic Transformation of Global Ingredients Business
Today, Darigold, Inc. announced organizational changes designed to accelerate the long-term transformational strategy of the Northwest farmer-owned cooperative’s global ingredients business. In 2018 Darigold finalized a 10-year transformation and growth strategy which included a substantial series of capital investments, including the construction of a new large-scale global ingredients plant. The addition of new leadership talent will drive organizational effectiveness and focus against the execution of this strategy and capital investment. This announcement marks another milestone in the Northwest Dairy Association (NDA) member-owners’ quest to bring sustainable dairy from the Northwest to the rest of the world—at the highest levels of quality and performance.
“Joe will be instrumental in leading the development and execution of our global ingredients business,” said Stan Ryan, president and CEO of Darigold. “His leadership profile and experience are uniquely suited to both our team culture and our business goals. We could not be more thrilled to have him on board to continue our expansion in the global marketplace and increased focus on customers.”
Coote brings deep know-how in supply chain leadership spanning multiple segments, geographies, and functions from companies like PwC and Coles. Most recently, Coote led large commercial organizations as part of Fonterra’s senior team across international regions. His experience with Fonterra, the world’s largest exporter of dairy products, includes serving as Director of Global Supply Chain and Director of Global Optimization in New Zealand, Director of Supply Chain and operations APEMA in Singapore and President of the America’s based in Chicago.
The role of President of Global Ingredients is new to Darigold. Coote will assume all operating responsibilities of the Global Ingredients business as well as oversee the corporate-wide global supply chain functions which both formerly fell under Kadavy as COO.
Sagendorf is a seasoned senior executive and comes to Darigold from Berner Food & Beverage. Over the past 15 years, he has managed sizeable engineering and construction projects at companies like Hearthside Food, Conagra and Kraft Foods.
The selection of a location for the plant is ongoing and will be announced in 2021 along with more specifics about the intended final products for commercialization.
“The primary goal of this operation is to streamline our logistics processes to better serve our expanding global customer base,” said Chris Stockwell, leader of the global supply chain for Darigold. “With increased warehouse capacity closer to Seattle and Tacoma ports, it will be easier to manage our global container business and it will enhance our partnerships with international shippers.”
“By creating new senior level positions, investing in the co-op’s largest capital project to date, doubling down on sustainability and streamlining distribution networks, Darigold is continuing to reinforce its commitment to be a leading global ingredients provider,” said Allan Huttema, chairman of NDA. “At the end of the day, Darigold and NDA’s priority is to support our farmer-owners. We want to grow for the long term and serve our customers with the best possible products created as efficiently and sustainably as possible.”
