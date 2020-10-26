20:17 | 26.10.2020

Darigold Expands Organic Offerings

Today, Darigold, Inc. announced an expansion of its organic pool of Northwest farms and expansion of its broad-based organic capabilities and product offerings. While the company has had organic members for years, and has been processing organic milk and been working with co-pack partners for years, it is now also working directly with B2B customers to produce custom organic ingredients and with retail and foodservice channels to make packaged organic products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005826/en/Dairy cows in a field at Staehely Valley Veue Dairy in Oregon City, OR. (Photo: Business Wire)

As a part of this new marketing effort and growth, Darigold is adding organic segregation and processing capabilities to a fourth plant in addition to the existing three. The additional plant will allow the company to offer even more organic ingredients, branded consumer products, and co-packed products to meet increased customer demand for a variety of organic options. An important step in this expansion, the company has announced the release of Darigold Northwest Organic Milk. The milk will initially be sold at select Costco warehouses with plans for further distribution at other retailers in the coming months. It is available in a three-pack of 64oz cartons in whole, two percent, one percent, and skim milk varieties. This week, the co-op launched its flagship organic product – Darigold FIT Organic Milk – also initially available at select Costco warehouses. Released in Jan. 2019, lactose-free Darigold FIT, also free of artificial sweeteners or preservatives, is designed to give consumers the great taste they want while being low in sugar and high in protein. “Darigold is proud to offer a new local, organic milk option and is excited about the FIT brand extension,” said Duane Naluai, President of Darigold’s consumer products. “Our customers not only expect superior quality nutrition and great taste from all our dairy products, but demand for locally-sourced certified organic products is growing. That is why we continue to expand our milk selections to now include Northwest Organic Milk and FIT Organic Milk from Darigold.” The co-op’s entry into the branded organic segment follows the successful launches of classic Darigold FIT and Farmer’s Reserve butter, continuing the organization’s legacy of growth within the dairy category. This expansion is part of a larger transformation and growth strategy for Darigold, especially within the global ingredients sector.

Darigold Northwest Organic Milk is available at select Costco clubs in the Northwest as of Sept. 1, 2020 and Darigold FIT Organic Milk is available starting on Oct. 24, 2020. Both products will expand to other retailers over the coming year. For a list of locations where you can buy Northwest Organic milk and FIT Organic milk visit Darigold.com/milk.

About Darigold

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by over 350 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. Darigold produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold, Inc. operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families. For more information, see darigold.com.

