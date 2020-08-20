|
Darwin’s Natural Pet Products, Pet Advocates Partner to Support Animal Shelters With ‘Buy One, Give One’ Initiative
Darwin’s Natural Pet Products is partnering with pet advocates, owners and experts to engage social media communities in supporting animal shelters and rescue centers with its ‘Buy One, Give One’ initiative.
Darwin’s asked its Instagram influencers to nominate nonprofit animal shelters across the United States. When community members sign up for a new trial of Darwin’s raw pet food using a specialized code on the influencer’s Instagram account, Darwin’s will donate the entire price of the trial order to support the shelter or rescue center.
“Supporting pet adoption and fostering is integral to Darwin’s mission, so we are thrilled that our influencers are engaging their communities to help make a difference in the lives of pets in need,” said Gary Tashjian, founder of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products. “This spring, we’ve seen unprecedented numbers of pets finding their forever homes, which we applaud – but recognize there is still an urgent need for support.”
Darwin’s supports 18 shelters and rescue centers through this initiative, including:
“A Wish for Animals has been an important part of my life, and I’m always grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to help support them during a time of unprecedented need,” said Nikki Beeks of @california.tails. “All animals should have the opportunity to find a safe, loving home, and having the necessary resources is vital in making that happen. I am proud to partner with an organization like Darwin’s that wants to support shelters as much as I do.”
Darwin’s also supports foster pets through the Darwin’s Foster Dog Program. In partnership with the Regional Animal Services of King County in Seattle, Washington, Darwin’s provides its healthy, raw dog food to foster pets and helps place them in loving homes.
To learn about the trial offer and how Darwin’s supports shelters, please visit www.darwinspet.com.
