Darwin’s Natural Pet Products, Pet Advocates Partner to Support Animal Shelters With ‘Buy One, Give One’ Initiative

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products is partnering with pet advocates, owners and experts to engage social media communities in supporting animal shelters and rescue centers with its ‘Buy One, Give One’ initiative. Darwin’s asked its Instagram influencers to nominate nonprofit animal shelters across the United States. When community members sign up for a new trial of Darwin’s raw pet food using a specialized code on the influencer’s Instagram account, Darwin’s will donate the entire price of the trial order to support the shelter or rescue center. “Supporting pet adoption and fostering is integral to Darwin’s mission, so we are thrilled that our influencers are engaging their communities to help make a difference in the lives of pets in need,” said Gary Tashjian, founder of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products. “This spring, we’ve seen unprecedented numbers of pets finding their forever homes, which we applaud – but recognize there is still an urgent need for support.” Darwin’s supports 18 shelters and rescue centers through this initiative, including:

A Wish for Animals, California, nominated by Nikki Beeks, @california.tails; and Courtney Canfield, @rambothepuppy.

Animal Care Centers of NYC, New York, nominated by Jess Thoren, @kittenbnb.

Bergen County Animal Shelter, New Jersey, nominated by Kelsey Segatto, @lifewithtwodanes.

Born Again Pit Bull Rescue, Oregon, nominated by Zoe Kimball, @wildlyrescued.

Chicago Cat Rescue, Illinois, nominated by Leah Sondheim, @windy.cittykitty; and Jane Wang, @leo.mainecoon.

FosterCat, Pennsylvania, nominated by Courtney Conaway, @steelcityadventurecats.

Free Spirit Siberian Rescue, Illinois, nominated by Hannah Brown, @woodlandsiberians; and Mollie Underwood, @voyagewilder.

Kitten Nuggets, Florida, nominated by Jen Csenge, @kitten.nuggets.

Montana German Shepherd Rescue, Montana, nominated by Erik Brekstad, @murray_thegsd; and Mary Webb, @caesarthebicolorgsd.

Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue, Oklahoma, nominated by Ashley Sharp, @von.jakoba.

PAWS Chicago, Illinois, nominated by James Allen, @riverdogjenny; and Toni Miller, @apollotheauss.

Road Dogs & Rescue, California, nominated by Nikki Carvey, @roadogs.

Ruff Start Rescue, Minnesota, nominated by Michelle Elea Belio, @talesofarya.

Stray Cat Alliance, nominated by Shannon Skinner, @shannonfosters.

Stray Cat Relief, Pennsylvania, nominated by Marie Gutshall, @charlies_army.

The Windy Kitty, Illinois, nominated by Sierra Hoge, @roses.and.kenobs; and Andrea Williams, @chicagoblackcat.

With Grace, Nevada, nominated by Danielle Chavez, @fostercatsandkittens.

Wrenn Rescues, California, nominated by Ashley Kelley, @bruceandfoxfosters; Jen Marder, @jenfosterskittens; and Mel Lamprey, @mellamprey. “A Wish for Animals has been an important part of my life, and I’m always grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to help support them during a time of unprecedented need,” said Nikki Beeks of @california.tails. “All animals should have the opportunity to find a safe, loving home, and having the necessary resources is vital in making that happen. I am proud to partner with an organization like Darwin’s that wants to support shelters as much as I do.” Darwin’s also supports foster pets through the Darwin’s Foster Dog Program. In partnership with the Regional Animal Services of King County in Seattle, Washington, Darwin’s provides its healthy, raw dog food to foster pets and helps place them in loving homes. To learn about the trial offer and how Darwin’s supports shelters, please visit www.darwinspet.com.

About Darwin’s Natural Pet Products

Darwin’s makes fresh, all-natural pet food, designed by nature and informed by science. As one of the first natural and raw pet food companies, Darwin’s has served more than 50 million meals to dogs and cats, helping tens of thousands of pets to live healthier lives.

