Data Center Power Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Intelligent PDUs to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the data center power market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp Plc, Exide Technologies, Legrand SA, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of intelligent PDUs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increasing adoption of intelligent PDUs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Data Center Power Market is segmented as below: ■ Product ■ Generators ■ Transformers ■ UPS ■ Transfer Switches And Switchgears ■ Others ■ Geographic Landscape ■ APAC ■ Europe ■ MEA ■ North America ■ South America

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center power market report covers the following areas: ■ Data Center Power Market Size ■ Data Center Power Market Trends ■ Data Center Power Market Industry Analysis This study identifies increasing investments in HPC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Data Center Power Market growth during the next few years.

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 ■ Detailed information on factors that will assist data center power market growth during the next five years ■ Estimation of the data center power market size and its contribution to the parent market ■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior ■ The growth of the data center power market ■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors ■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center power market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive Summary

■ Market Overview

Market Landscape

■ Market ecosystem ■ Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

■ Market definition ■ Market segment analysis ■ Market size 2019 ■ Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

■ Five Forces Summary ■ Bargaining power of buyers ■ Bargaining power of suppliers ■ Threat of new entrants ■ Threat of substitutes ■ Threat of rivalry ■ Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

■ Market segments ■ Comparison by Product placement ■ Generators – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ■ Transformers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ■ UPS – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ■ Transfer switches and switchgears – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ■ Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ■ Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

■ Overview

Geographic Landscape

■ Geographic segmentation ■ Geographic comparison ■ North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ■ Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ■ APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ■ South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ■ MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ■ Key leading countries ■ Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

■ Market drivers ■ Volume driver – Demand led growth ■ Volume driver – Supply led growth ■ Volume driver – External factors ■ Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets ■ Price driver – Inflation ■ Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units ■ Market challenges ■ Market trends

Vendor Landscape

■ Overview ■ Vendor landscape ■ Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

■ Vendors covered ■ Market positioning of vendors ■ ABB Ltd. ■ AEG Power Solutions BV ■ Cummins Inc. ■ Eaton Corp Plc ■ Exide Technologies ■ Legrand SA ■ Schneider Electric ■ Siemens AG ■ TOSHIBA Corp. ■ Vertiv Group Corp.

Appendix

■ Scope of the report ■ Currency conversion rates for US$ ■ Research methodology ■ List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

