3:45 | 29.05.2020
Data Center Power Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Intelligent PDUs to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the data center power market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Increasing adoption of intelligent PDUs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
■ Product
■ Generators
■ Transformers
■ UPS
■ Transfer Switches And Switchgears
■ Others
■ Geographic Landscape
■ APAC
■ Europe
■ MEA
■ North America
■ South America
■ Data Center Power Market Size
■ Data Center Power Market Trends
■ Data Center Power Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing investments in HPC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Data Center Power Market growth during the next few years.
■ Detailed information on factors that will assist data center power market growth during the next five years
■ Estimation of the data center power market size and its contribution to the parent market
■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
■ The growth of the data center power market
■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center power market vendors
■ Value chain analysis
■ Market segment analysis
■ Market size 2019
■ Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
■ Bargaining power of buyers
■ Bargaining power of suppliers
■ Threat of new entrants
■ Threat of substitutes
■ Threat of rivalry
■ Market condition
■ Comparison by Product placement
■ Generators – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
■ Transformers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
■ UPS – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
■ Transfer switches and switchgears – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
■ Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
■ Market opportunity by Product
■ Geographic comparison
■ North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
■ Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
■ APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
■ South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
■ MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
■ Key leading countries
■ Market opportunity by geography
■ Volume driver – Demand led growth
■ Volume driver – Supply led growth
■ Volume driver – External factors
■ Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
■ Price driver – Inflation
■ Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
■ Market challenges
■ Market trends
■ Vendor landscape
■ Landscape disruption
■ Market positioning of vendors
■ ABB Ltd.
■ AEG Power Solutions BV
■ Cummins Inc.
■ Eaton Corp Plc
■ Exide Technologies
■ Legrand SA
■ Schneider Electric
■ Siemens AG
■ TOSHIBA Corp.
■ Vertiv Group Corp.
■ Currency conversion rates for US$
■ Research methodology
■ List of abbreviations
