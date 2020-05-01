|
|
20:41 | 01.05.2020
Deadline Approaching for Eligible Creditors and Shareholders to Vote on PG&E’s Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization
PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together, “PG&E”) are sharing a reminder that the deadline for eligible parties to vote on PG&E’s Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (the “Plan”) is in two weeks. All ballots must be received by the Court-appointed solicitation agent, Prime Clerk, by May 15, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) to be counted.
PG&E previously sent voting materials to approximately 250,000 parties entitled to vote on PG&E’s Plan, including fire claimants, certain holders of prepetition funded debt and other creditors, and shareholders.
Voting parties may direct questions regarding the process for submitting ballots to their own legal counsel or Prime Clerk at (888) 909-0100. Please note that Prime Clerk cannot provide legal advice.
The Bankruptcy Court’s order approving PG&E’s Disclosure Statement and voting materials and procedures;
A legal notice advising parties of the May 27, 2020, date of the commencement of the Plan confirmation hearing before the Bankruptcy Court, which is when the Court will consider whether PG&E’s Plan meets the requirements for confirmation under the Bankruptcy Code;
PG&E’s court-approved Disclosure Statement (including a supplement to the Disclosure Statement regarding recent events in the Chapter 11 cases), with respect to PG&E’s Plan, with the full Plan attached; and
A ballot to vote to accept or reject PG&E’s Plan and a return envelope with prepaid postage. For certain fire victims, voting materials may not include a ballot if those claimants are to be included on a master ballot to be submitted by their attorneys.
A copy of the Disclosure Statement can be accessed here. All parties are encouraged to review the Disclosure Statement and the Plan in their entirety.
Parties may vote electronically, by mail or hand delivery as described below. Ballots must be received by Prime Clerk by May 15, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. PT and can be submitted in the following ways:
Through the electronic balloting portal found at https://restructuring.primeclerk.com/pge/ and by clicking on the “Submit E-Ballot” link.
By mail to:
PG&E Ballot Processing
By hand delivery to Prime Clerk in New York City at the above address. Parties need to email Prime Clerk in advance at pgeballots@primeclerk.com to coordinate hand delivery.
Parties not eligible to vote on the Plan were sent a notice of their non-voting status. Non-voting parties include those with claims or interests in classes that are unimpaired under the Plan and therefore presumed to have accepted the Plan or are otherwise deemed not entitled to vote on the Plan.
