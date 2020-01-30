ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 31.01.2020
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Corporate Update Presentation

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provide the Corporate Update Presentation to be presented by John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO at the Arlington Predaba Investor Conference held in Cape Town, South Africa from 31 January – 1 February 2020.

Ready for Growth

– Executing a unique and differentiated dual-pillar growth strategy

– Strong balance sheet, with continued support from equity markets

– Ongoing exploration has tripled the Reptile Project resource base in just 3 years

o At an extremely low discovery cost of $0.10/lb (2017 to 2019)

– PFS commenced at Reptile following positive Scoping Study results

– Effective M&A execution combined with successful organic growth to deliver potential for 5-10Mlb pa production from a low cost, multiplatform global uranium portfolio

– M&A activity in progress

– Fully-funded to execute the strategy over the next 12 months

– Nuclear power integral to achieving clean energy targets, with demand growing

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/MZEMG4L9

About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company’s uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company’s cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.

Contact:
John Borshoff
Managing Director/CEO
T: +61-8-9286-6999
Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au
www.deepyellow.com.au

Source:

Deep Yellow Limited

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:51 Uhr | 30.01.2020
Volkswagen verkauft ...

23:30 Uhr | 30.01.2020
VIRUS: Spahn hebt internationale ...

23:24 Uhr | 30.01.2020
ROUNDUP: VW-Tochter Traton will ...

23:14 Uhr | 30.01.2020
VIRUS/GESAMT-ROUNDUP 3: ...

23:12 Uhr | 30.01.2020
IBM-Chefin Rometty tritt zurück

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer