|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 31.01.2020
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Corporate Update Presentation
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provide the Corporate Update Presentation to be presented by John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO at the Arlington Predaba Investor Conference held in Cape Town, South Africa from 31 January – 1 February 2020.
Ready for Growth
– Executing a unique and differentiated dual-pillar growth strategy
– Strong balance sheet, with continued support from equity markets
– Ongoing exploration has tripled the Reptile Project resource base in just 3 years
o At an extremely low discovery cost of $0.10/lb (2017 to 2019)
– PFS commenced at Reptile following positive Scoping Study results
– Effective M&A execution combined with successful organic growth to deliver potential for 5-10Mlb pa production from a low cost, multiplatform global uranium portfolio
– M&A activity in progress
– Fully-funded to execute the strategy over the next 12 months
– Nuclear power integral to achieving clean energy targets, with demand growing
To view the presentation, please visit:
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company’s uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company’s cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
Contact:
Source:
Deep Yellow Limited
Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer