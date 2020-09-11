|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
5:50 | 12.09.2020
Demand Response (DR) Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Gap Between Electricity Supply and Demand to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the demand response (DR) market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Enel Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., LS Power Development LLC, Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. the gap between electricity supply and demand will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Product
Hardware
Software
Service
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
Demand Response (DR) Market 2020-2024: Scope
Demand Response (DR) Market Size
Demand Response (DR) Market Trends
Demand Response (DR) Market Analysis
This study identifies the rising popularity of clean energy technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the demand response (DR) market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist demand response (DR) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the demand response (DR) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the demand response (DR) market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of demand response (DR) market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Hardware and software – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Service – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by End-user
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver- Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Enel Spa
Honeywell International Inc.
Itron Inc.
LS Power Development LLC
Oracle Corp.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Toshiba Corp.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
