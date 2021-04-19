|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 28.12.2021
Denbury to Participate in 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference
Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual panel discussion, Outlook for Carbon Capture, at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (9:20 a.m. Central Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of management will also participate in virtual meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be available the same morning in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.
