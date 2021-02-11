17:25 | 11.02.2021

Department of Energy Authorizes Battelle Savannah River Alliance to Begin Transition to Manage Savannah River National Laboratory

The Battelle Savannah River Alliance (BRSA) team has received a Notice to Proceed with Transition after it was selected by the Department of Energy in December to manage one of the country’s premier environmental, energy, and national security research facilities—the Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL). Employing approximately 1,000 people, SRNL conducts research and development for diverse federal agencies, providing practical, cost-effective solutions for the nation’s environmental, nuclear security, energy and manufacturing challenges. As the U. S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Environmental Management Laboratory, SRNL provides strategic scientific and technological support for the nation’s $6 billion per year waste clean-up program. BSRA is led by and wholly-owned by Battelle, one of DOE’s leading laboratory management contractors. The BSRA Team includes five regional universities—Clemson University, Georgia Institute of Technology, South Carolina State University, University of Georgia, and University of South Carolina—as well as small business partners, Longenecker & Associates and TechSource. The contract includes a five-year base with five, one-year options. The estimated value of the contract is $3.8 billion over the course of ten years if all options are exercised. BRSA will begin the 120-day transition period on Feb. 16. Dr. Vahid Majidi, currently Executive Vice President and Director of SRNL for the incumbent contractor Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC, will serve as the Laboratory Director for BSRA. Dr. Majidi is a decorated former member of the senior executive service and senior intelligence service with direct reporting responsibilities to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, U.S. Director of National Intelligence and the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He has more than 30 years of experience in the areas of chemistry, measurement science and technology, national and homeland security, science and technology policy, and nuclear nonproliferation. He holds a Ph.D in chemistry from Wayne State University and a B.A. in science and chemistry from Eastern Michigan University. “It is a tremendous honor to be selected as leader of one of the nation’s leading research institutions, that is working at the forefront of science and technology to solve complex environmental challenges,” Majidi said. “I look forward to working closely with the DOE, the Savannah River Site contractors, our SRNL leadership team, laboratory staff and community members to carry out a seamless transition.” Majidi noted that the lab has strong partnerships with the states of South Carolina and Georgia, especially in its engagement with communities on STEM education initiatives. “BSRA and our university partnerships will allow us to expand on that interaction with our communities and ensure best-of-class STEM education is shared with our community partners,” he said. Hear more from Majidi in this video. “We’re both honored and excited to have this opportunity to be a part of a very bright future at SRNL,” said Mark Peters, Battelle’s Executive Vice President for Global Laboratory Operations. “BSRA’s approach will ensure the delivery of high impact science, technology and engineering solutions into the future through a significant expansion of SRNL’s core competencies and programs. Our team offers an exciting, compelling vision for the future of SRNL and provides DOE a leadership team and strategy that will deliver excellence in science and technology, operations, and community engagement.” Battelle currently has a management role at seven DOE national labs including Pacific Northwest National Lab, Brookhaven National Lab, Oak Ridge National Lab, National Renewable Energy Lab, Idaho National Lab, Los Alamos National Lab and Lawrence Livermore National Lab. It also operates the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center for the Department of Homeland Security.

