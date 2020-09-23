|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:00 | 23.09.2020
DER Could Account for 50% of Net New Power Generation Capacity by 2030, According to New Guidehouse Report
As distributed energy resources (DER) assets continue to grow in number and installed capacity, energy providers must accelerate the transformation of business models and the way they engage with customers to become orchestrators of a network of integrated DER platforms. According to a new white paper from Guidehouse’s Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure (ES&I) segment, integrated DER, or iDER, is one of seven emerging energy platforms identified in the Energy Cloud 4.0 vision of a more sustainable, highly digitized, decentralized, and dynamic energy system.
As Guidehouse notes, under an accelerated scenario, iDER could account for at least half of all new generation capacity by 2030. To achieve this, a fundamental rethink of strategy and planning, as well as organization and system operations that embrace DER networks and their underlying technologies, will be needed. In doing so, iDER is expected to enable a more successful transformation and an energy system better attuned to evolving demand and customer needs.
“The shift away from centralized generation requires integration platforms that can aggregate, organize, optimize, schedule, and settle rapid-fire transactions that are necessary to keep the grid in balance,” says Dan Hahn, leader of Guidehouse’s Energy Providers practice. “Nurtured by technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine-learning algorithms, iDER solutions may serve specific stakeholders, but they’re also aimed at a common purpose: supporting a sustainable, reliable, affordable, and customer-centric energy system.”
For utilities and other stakeholders, this represents a platform for innovative business models, leveraging network orchestration and enabling more ambitious value creation in tomorrow’s energy system.
“The only way to meet the sustainability, affordability, and decarbonization goals set forth by public and private sectors is to reinvent utilities and allow for better orchestration of flexible loads, generators, and energy storage to deliver value across the entire Energy Cloud ecosystem,” says Peter Asmus, research director at Guidehouse Insights. “Stakeholders that move now to embrace iDER will be better prepared to reap the rewards sooner.”
According to the white paper, achieving true iDER will include a combination of market reforms linked to technology advances and reimagined relationships among utilities, suppliers, and consumers to create an environment where win-win scenarios can play out across the DER ecosystem, not as exceptions, but as standard practice.
“Utilities and other stakeholders need to take a lead role in this emerging Energy Cloud ecosystem to maximize shared value from DER integration, enabling industry transformation to be sustained across the entire value chain,” says Mackinnon Lawrence, director in Guidehouse’s ES&I segment.
To learn more about iDER, download Guidehouse’s latest white paper, Integrated DER: Orchestrating the Grid’s Last Mile, and join the social media conversation through #FutureUtility.
