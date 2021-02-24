21:46 | 24.02.2021



Derby Energy, LLC Affiliate Acquires Non-Op Oklahoma Oil and Gas Production



Derby Energy, LLC, an Oklahoma City-based oil and natural gas company, reported today that, on February 19, 2021, Beta Shale, LLC, one of its affiliated companies, closed on the acquisition of certain Arkoma Basin producing properties from an undisclosed non-operating entity for $5,100,000.

Transaction Highlights:

Non-operated working interest in 10 producing horizontal wells

January 2021 average daily net production of 4,500 Mcfe (68% gas)

1,173 net leasehold acres (100% held by production)

About Derby Energy, LLCDerby Energy, LLC is the administrative management company for the following six entities: Derby Exploration, LLC (Operated – Anadarko Basin E&P); Thoroughbred Gathering, LLC (Operated – Anadarko Basin Midstream); Bakken HBT, LP (Non-Operated – Williston Basin); Bakken HBT II, LP (Non-Operated – Williston Basin); SCOOP I, LP (Non-Operated – Anadarko Basin); and Beta Shale, LLC (Non-Operated – Arkoma Basin).

About Beta Shale, LLCBeta Shale, LLC, established in 2007, is a non-operated E&P company with working interests throughout the Arkoma Basin, and is a privately held affiliate of Derby Energy, LLC.

For further information, please visit www.derbyenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224006029/en/