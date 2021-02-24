|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:46 | 24.02.2021
Derby Energy, LLC Affiliate Acquires Non-Op Oklahoma Oil and Gas Production
Derby Energy, LLC, an Oklahoma City-based oil and natural gas company, reported today that, on February 19, 2021, Beta Shale, LLC, one of its affiliated companies, closed on the acquisition of certain Arkoma Basin producing properties from an undisclosed non-operating entity for $5,100,000.
January 2021 average daily net production of 4,500 Mcfe (68% gas)
1,173 net leasehold acres (100% held by production)
For further information, please visit www.derbyenergy.com.
