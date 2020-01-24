|
21:38 | 24.01.2020
Desert Financial Credit Union Will Donate $3M To Phoenix Children’s ‘1 Darn Cool School’
In early 2018, Desert Financial Credit Union made a big announcement — it had committed $2M in funding over three years to ‘1 Darn Cool School’, the in-house education center at Phoenix Children’s.
Desert Financial’s support enables children to experience as much normalcy as possible while staying on top of their studies which are taught by the school’s Master’s-level teachers.
“Desert Financial Credit Union’s commitment to the children and families at Phoenix Children’s speaks volumes about their culture of generosity and community spirit. Their transformational investments sustain top caliber teachers, technology and support at ‘1 Darn Cool School’ — and they don’t stop there. Leadership and staff members at Desert Financial also make connections with the teachers who work so hard to help children learn while they heal,” says Steven Schnall, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation. “We’re profoundly grateful for this latest gift, and for their continued partnership.”
The funds will be used toward operating costs for ‘1 Darn Cool School’, which is 100% philanthropically supported.
“‘1 Darn Cool School’ is an important part of the treatment process for so many patients at Phoenix Children’s,” said Ron Amstutz, Executive Vice President of Desert Financial. “We’ve had a great year at Desert Financial, and felt that paying our success forward to such an incredible program – one rooted in education, just like our credit union – would be a wonderful match.”
The education programming, which began in 1985, is available to all children who are currently enrolled in Kindergarten through 12th grade or special education 5 to 21 years, and are expected to miss more than 10 days of school (with an inpatient stay of 3 days).
In addition to holding a current Arizona teaching certificate, all teachers have earned a master’s degree in education. Additionally, all classroom volunteers have a professional teaching background.
