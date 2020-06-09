|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:42 | 09.06.2020
Desert Financial Launches InvestED, Offering Employees Full Tuition Coverage at Arizona State University
Consistently ranked a “Best Place to Work,” Desert Financial has launched InvestED, a program offering full college tuition and professional certification coverage for all eligible employees beginning July 2020.
InvestED degree and certificate programs will be offered online through InStride’s partnership with Arizona State University (ASU). Desert Financial employees who are inadmissible to ASU will have the opportunity to start with an earned admission program in advance of pursuing their degree.
Desert Financial is Arizona’s largest credit union with more than 330,000 members, 47 locations, and over 1,000 full-time employees. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial shares success with its members, team and the broader community. After just 90 days of employment, all full-time employees are eligible to enroll, further fostering a culture of learning, growth and community engagement with:
100% tuition coverage, paid directly on behalf of the learner
More than 200 undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs
100% online classes for maximum flexibility
“We are proud to partner with a company like Desert Financial Credit Union that prioritizes its people and strives to be a market-leading employer of choice,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of InStride. “Their investment in strategic enterprise education™ is a meaningful initiative that will contribute to these goals as well as contribute to their business growth.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer