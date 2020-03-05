23:30 | 28.02.2020

Diamond S Shipping Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to release fourth quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on Thursday March 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 AM ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday March 5, 2020 Time: 8:00 AM ET US Dial-In Number: +1 866 211-4137 International Dial-In Number: +1 647 689-6723 Conference ID: 1170117 A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Company’s website at www.diamondsshipping.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11 AM ET on Thursday March 5, 2020 through Thursday, March 12, 2020 by dialing +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642 and entering the passcode 1170117.

About Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker: DSSI) owns and operates 66 vessels on the water, including 15 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 50 medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S Shipping is one of the largest energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. More information about the Company can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.

