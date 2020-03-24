|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:45 | 24.03.2020
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Announces Record Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (the “Company”) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on April 6, 2020 as the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to vote at the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Friday, May 29, 2020.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer