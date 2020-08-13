|
23:30 | 06.08.2020
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to release second quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Thursday August 13, 2020. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 AM ET on the same day.
Time: 8:00 AM ET
US Dial-In Number: +1 866 211-4137
International Dial-In Number: +1 647 689-6723
Conference ID: 3179296
A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Company’s website at www.diamondsshipping.com.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11 AM ET on Thursday August 13, 2020 through Thursday August 20, 2020 by dialing +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642 and entering the passcode 3179296.
