Diamond WTG Engineering & Services, Inc. Appoints Mark Tallman to President & CEO

Diamond WTG Engineering & Services, Inc. (“Diamond”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Tallman as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October. Mr. Tallman succeeds Harm Toren, who led Diamond with distinction for the past 5 years.

“Mark is an exceptional leader. With more than 35-years of experience in the energy industry, he brings a deep understanding of renewable resources. I’m confident in Mark’s leadership, expertise and ability to drive growth and deliver solutions for our customers,” said Diamond Chairman, Ichiro Matsuura. “I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead Diamond,” said Tallman. “We will continue to focus on safety and customer satisfaction as we grow our ISP business in the United States. As a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Diamond is uniquely positioned to support our customers based on our technical; supply chain; and asset management capabilities.” Tallman has been an officer and key member of Diamond since December 2015 as the Vice President of Commercial & Procurement. Previously, he spent more than 30 years at PacifiCorp in roles spanning engineering, energy transactions, and renewable resources.

About Diamond: Diamond WTG Engineering & Services, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, OR and has a Logistics and Operations Center in Snyder, TX and a blade facility in Santa Teresa, NM. Diamond provides technical support, wind turbine parts, and scheduled/elective maintenance services. As a service-oriented company, Diamond provides high quality and competitive solutions for wind turbine owners, as well as independent assessments for prospective or end-of-warranty owners. Diamond provides trained personnel and innovative service solutions empowering asset owners to increase reliability and availability of their wind assets while keeping their operating costs under control.

