|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:58 | 10.11.2020
Diamond WTG Engineering & Services, Inc. Appoints Mark Tallman to President & CEO
Diamond WTG Engineering & Services, Inc. (“Diamond”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Tallman as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October. Mr. Tallman succeeds Harm Toren, who led Diamond with distinction for the past 5 years.
“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead Diamond,” said Tallman. “We will continue to focus on safety and customer satisfaction as we grow our ISP business in the United States. As a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Diamond is uniquely positioned to support our customers based on our technical; supply chain; and asset management capabilities.”
Tallman has been an officer and key member of Diamond since December 2015 as the Vice President of Commercial & Procurement. Previously, he spent more than 30 years at PacifiCorp in roles spanning engineering, energy transactions, and renewable resources.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer