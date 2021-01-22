|
Diesel Gensets Market in GCC Countries to Grow by $ 106.99 Mn in 2021, Atlas Copco AB and Caterpillar Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the diesel gensets market in GCC countries and it is poised to grow by $ 106.99 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the diesel gensets market in GCC countries. The market growth in 2021 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:What are the major trends in the market?
Power blackouts due to natural disasters is a major trend driving the growth of the market
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 2% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 106.99 mn
Who are the top players in the market?
Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants.
What is the key market driver?
The low operational costs is one of the major factors driving the market
How big is the Saudi Arabia market?
The Saudi Arabia region will contribute 31% of the market share
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The low operational costs will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this diesel gensets market in GCC countries forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Diesel Gensets Market in GCC Countries 2021-2025: Segmentation
Diesel Gensets Market in GCC Countries is segmented as below:
Product
Stationary Diesel Gensets
Portable Diesel Gensets
Geography
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Oman
ROW
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The diesel gensets market in GCC countries report covers the following areas:
Diesel Gensets Market in GCC Countries Size
Diesel Gensets Market in GCC Countries Trends
Diesel Gensets Market in GCC Countries Industry Analysis
This study identifies power blackouts due to natural disasters as one of the prime reasons driving the diesel gensets market in GCC countries growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist diesel gensets market in GCC countries growth during the next five years
Estimation of the diesel gensets market in GCC countries size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the diesel gensets market in GCC countries
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diesel gensets market in GCC countries vendors
Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Stationary diesel gensets – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Portable diesel gensets – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Saudi Arabia – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Qatar – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
UAE – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Oman – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Atlas Copco AB
Caterpillar Inc.
Cummins Inc.
J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Rolls-Royce Plc
Wartsila Corp.
Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
