14:00 | 27.12.2021
Digi International to Showcase Innovations, Offer Demonstrations and Share Expertise During Smart Cities Panel at CES 2022
Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced it will showcase new innovations and share expertise at CES 2022, booth number 10239.
Recently named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards honoree in the Smart Cities category, Digi will unveil the new Digi EX50 5G cellular router and demonstrate the capabilities of its interactive Digi XBee® Earth Rover robot along with its technologies developed to advance precision agriculture. Harald Remmert, Digi’s CTO, Cellular Solutions, will be part of the IMC Smart Cities panel on Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. in the CES IoT Infrastructure Pavilion.
“Connectivity has become the foundation of exciting new consumer products and industrial IoT applications that change the way we work, live and communicate,” says Remmert. “For over 35 years, Digi has been at the forefront of this evolution, developing connectivity and remote management solutions, including medical, retail, energy, transportation, agriculture and manufacturing. With CES expanding into new IoT and automation-driven categories, this is the perfect stage to present our innovative solutions and share our expertise and insights.”
New and innovative technologies to support IoT applications have redefined how, where and when businesses, machines, and people connect, transmit data, and perform processes, and complete transactions. These technologies are only as valuable as the networks they rely on, which is why Digi continues to develop the networking software and hardware that intelligent networks require.
“This is an exciting time for Digi considering the tremendous growth we experienced in 2021,” Remmert adds. “In addition to Haxiot and Ctek, Digi acquired Ventus Holdings, a leader in Managed Network-as-a-Service (MNaaS) solutions that simplify the complexity of enterprise wide area network (WAN) connectivity. The acquisition – the largest in Digi’s history – enables us to provide software and subscription service plans and award-winning hardware to supply complete, high-value networking solutions. We envision 2022 to be even more exciting as we grow and expand into new markets.”
Stop by booth #10239 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Tech East, and meet the Digi team.
For more information about Digi, please visit: www.digi.com.
