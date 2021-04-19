14:00 | 27.12.2021

Digi International to Showcase Innovations, Offer Demonstrations and Share Expertise During Smart Cities Panel at CES 2022

Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced it will showcase new innovations and share expertise at CES 2022, booth number 10239. Recently named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards honoree in the Smart Cities category, Digi will unveil the new Digi EX50 5G cellular router and demonstrate the capabilities of its interactive Digi XBee® Earth Rover robot along with its technologies developed to advance precision agriculture. Harald Remmert, Digi’s CTO, Cellular Solutions, will be part of the IMC Smart Cities panel on Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. in the CES IoT Infrastructure Pavilion. “Connectivity has become the foundation of exciting new consumer products and industrial IoT applications that change the way we work, live and communicate,” says Remmert. “For over 35 years, Digi has been at the forefront of this evolution, developing connectivity and remote management solutions, including medical, retail, energy, transportation, agriculture and manufacturing. With CES expanding into new IoT and automation-driven categories, this is the perfect stage to present our innovative solutions and share our expertise and insights.”

Digi’s CES 2022 lineup includes:Digi EX50 5G – Digi EX50 is the 5G go-to solution with 5G/4G dual connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 for organizations requiring fast, reliable, and secure primary or backup enterprise branch office connectivity. Integrating with Digi Remote Manager® and Digi TrustFence,® Digi EX50 5G with the power of 5G future-proofs the network and allows IT staff to easily deploy, monitor, and manage it.

Digi TX64 5G – Digi TX64 is a high performance 5G router with dual redundant communications for complex transit, transportation and rail systems. This router combines dual 5G and 4G LTE-Advanced Pro cellular technology and dual Wi-Fi radios with enterprise-class routing, security, firewall, and integrated VPN. It also offers flexible connectivity to other onboard systems through USB, serial, Ethernet, dead reckoning GNSS and Bluetooth®.

Digi XBee® Earth Rover – CES attendees will have an opportunity to control Digi’s robot via their smartphones. Through the Digi XBee cellular smart module, users can connect to the robot from anywhere in the world through 4G LTE-M cellular networks. Simple text commands move the robot, and sensors on the robot provide data for remote monitoring. In 2022, the Digi XBee Earth Rover will power STEM workshops for middle and high schools, simulating the challenge of communicating and collecting information from NASA’s Mars Rover, and challenging students to explore the tools and find innovative solutions.

Precision Agriculture Demonstration – Increasingly, automation and IoT is entering the agriculture market, providing better information, improving crop yields and reducing the amount of farm labor required. Digi’s demonstration simulates a complete IoT ecosystem for precision agriculture powered by Digi wireless products. This end-to-end solution provides crop managers with real-time weather conditions, which they can use to provide the precise amount of water required for optimal yields, controlling many farms from a central location. New and innovative technologies to support IoT applications have redefined how, where and when businesses, machines, and people connect, transmit data, and perform processes, and complete transactions. These technologies are only as valuable as the networks they rely on, which is why Digi continues to develop the networking software and hardware that intelligent networks require. “This is an exciting time for Digi considering the tremendous growth we experienced in 2021,” Remmert adds. “In addition to Haxiot and Ctek, Digi acquired Ventus Holdings, a leader in Managed Network-as-a-Service (MNaaS) solutions that simplify the complexity of enterprise wide area network (WAN) connectivity. The acquisition – the largest in Digi’s history – enables us to provide software and subscription service plans and award-winning hardware to supply complete, high-value networking solutions. We envision 2022 to be even more exciting as we grow and expand into new markets.” Stop by booth #10239 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Tech East, and meet the Digi team. For more information about Digi, please visit: www.digi.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

